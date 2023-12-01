December 1st Hotfixes - Fyrakk, Mythic Dungeons, & Trinket Tuning

Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope



Fyrakk



Resolved an issue causing Fyrakk to become unlootable if killed during Shadowflame Devastation in Stage Two. Resolved an issue causing Fyrakk's energy bar to increase too quickly in Stage Three on Mythic difficulty.

Iridikron



Timeline Transcendence’s 100% damage increase now also increases the damage of an affected player’s pets and summons even if they are not within Chromie’s bubble.

Timeline Transcendence's 100% damage increase now also increases the damage of an affected player's pets and summons even if they are not within Chromie's bubble. Timeline Transcendence no longer applies onto pets or summons.

Ancient Protectors



The visual effect for Dhulu’s Noxious Discharge have been updated.

Addressed an issue where Soulbound Goliath’s Soul Thorns ability will fail on shapeshifted players.

Augury of the Primal Flame proc rate increased by 50% and damage decreased by 33%.



Developers’ note: While this change should not impact the trinket’s expected performance, we hope that a more consistent proc rate will reduce its overall variance.

Removed rank text from all Rated PvP gear, including PvP Class Sets.



Developers’ note: This change does not effect item levels or upgrade tracks.

Arcane



Fixed an issue that caused the Amirdrassil 4-set bonus to not be reduced in PvP combat.

Fixed an issue that caused Frost Bomb’s explosion to be prevented by Grounding Totem.

Hey everyone! Here are today's hotfixes to Dragonflight:

Vaskarn, the dracthyr vendor in the Emerald Dream's Central Encampment, will now display her crest trade-up items to anyone who has earned the right to purchase them, even if they cannot currently purchase them because they are too close to the cap on the higher-level crest.