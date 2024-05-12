Transform into Any Race with Enchanting Glamours in The War Within

A cool idea, with they didn't have such a huge CD, or any CD really. The only reason they have one at all is because race changes cost real money.
Shame about the 2h cooldown or it would have been in danger of being useful.
This is great. We need more transformation toys that let us remain transformed in combat.
I'm a lot more interested in turning into fun NPC's with less restrictions, but this is a start.
Give us Val'kyr as an option!
Do they persist through death? Tooltip doesn't say.
I hope they add a Tortollan one so I can see everyone's TMNT cosplays!
Oh boy. Here I go breaking the race-class restriction rules!
Meh, 2 hour cooldown ruins it. Just let people pop it as often as they want, every hour, sinking gold into it if they want to keep looking different.
Wemics are a race. It won't let you turn into a Wemic. The Boston Marathon is a race. It won't let you turn into The Boston Marathon. Ban me if you must. I'm only providing the truth.
I'd really like to talk to the Dev or Devs who decide CDs on stuff like this and ask them why the bloody hell it's always so long. It's like someone decides to make cool transformation stuff and then another Dev who hates it puts an idiotically long CD on it.
These won't mean much of anything to anyone if the cooldown lasts longer than the glamor. Same problem we had with the tents, until cooldown was shortened there was no point in using them for RP since they'd disappear and be impossible to put back for entirely too long. (No RPer is only going to need a glamor, toy, or effect for just an hour. RP in text takes MULTIPLE HOURS, blizzard.)If it's purely cosmetic, why have a cooldown at all?Also, really need ones for non-playable races too.
Glad it persists through death.But yeah.. the cooldown should be the same time as the duration.Still rather just be able to pick my race & my racial abilities separately though
Into any race? Can you transform into a race from the other faction?
Kinda weird they gave this to enchanting and not inscription.. after dragon lands and jewelcrafting and enchanters getting so much crap to make gold with this just feels like a bad decision on blizzards part.