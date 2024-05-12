Player Gold Cap Increased to 99 Trillion in Diablo 4 Season 4

A welcome change for the gold farmers I guess, lol. No doubt in preparation for the lifting of the trading restrictions. I am clearly not the target audience for this though given that I have never even reached a billion, let alone a trillion.
Wow, as a wow player, even while I'm very gold focused, and even while wow gold is very plentiful now, it's insane to hear talks about trillions of gold in diablo, such a difference, in wow even a billion is an achievement, not many have that.
Inflation going crazy on D4.
That's a very good change.