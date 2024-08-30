This Week in WoW - The War Within Now Live, WoW Variety Show, September's Trading Post, and More!

This Week in WoW
(TWiW), catch up on the latest World of Warcraft news from the last week!
World of Warcraft®: The War Within™ Now Live!
Get back in the fight as you defend Azeroth from the shadows below. Journey through never-before-seen subterranean worlds filled with hidden wonders and lurking perils, down to the dark depths of the nerubian empire, where the malicious Harbinger of the Void is gathering arachnid forces to bring Azeroth to its knees.
Get all the details on The War Within
Support a Streamer, and Twitch Drops Now Live!
Earn the Watcher of the Huntress Pet by supporting your favorite World of Warcraft® creators on Twitch and the Ghastly Charger mount by watching your favorite World of Warcraft
Twitch channels.
Support a Streamer: Watcher of the Huntress Pet World of Warcraft
is partnering with Twitch to host Support a Streamer
for World of Warcraft: The War Within
! Twitch viewers will be rewarded for gifting subscriptions to participating streamers.
From now until September 26 at 10:00 a.m. PDT, support your favorite eligible streamers, and you can receive the Watcher of the Huntress pet to join you in your adventures in the depths of Azeroth.
- Log in to your Twitch account (if necessary, first create a Twitch account for free at Twitch.tv).
- Visit any Twitch channel streaming World of Warcraft.
- While the channel is live streaming World of Warcraft, purchase a cumulative of two (2) subscriptions of any tier to earn the reward.
Twitch Drops: Ghastly Charger Mount
Watch any World of Warcraft
stream on Twitch.tv from now until September 19, 10:00 a.m. PDT, to earn the Ghastly Charger mount to carry you through the darkness, and beyond.
To participate, link your Twitch account by visiting https://account.battle.net/connections
. If you have changed your password or made any changes to your Twitch or Battle.net account, you will have to relink your accounts. When you relink, there will be a 7-day cooldown before you can relink a new Twitch account. After you’ve claimed your rewards on Twitch, please make sure you’re logging into the Battle.net region you’d like to receive the drop(s) on, as the first region you log into will be where your items will be delivered. After claiming, it can take up to 24 hours to receive your reward(s) in-game.
Go on an Auditory Adventure with Music from The War Within™
Let the music from The War Within™
weave you through an auditory escapade into the dangerous lands of Khaz Algar—sweeping you high into the gleaming light of Beledar in Hallowfall and beyond the perilous web of darkness within Azj-Kahet.
00:00:00:00 - The War Within
by Leo Kaliski, Jake Lefkowitz, Adam Burgess, Neal Acree, Glenn Stafford, David Arkenstone, Jason Hayes
00:16:19:13 - Echoes of the World Soul
by Adam Burgess, Leo Kaliski 00:21:46:04 - Heed Her Call by Adam Burgess 00:26:07:12 - Harbinger of the Void by Leo Kaliski
00:29:59:02 - To Face the Dark
by Adam Burgess
00:33:04:00 - Dornogal
by Jake Lefkowitz
00:39:54:07 - Stone's Throw
by David Arkenstone
00:45:37:04 - Unbound
by Jake Lefkowitz, David Arkenstone
00:50:45:10 - The Wilds
by Adam Burgess, Leo Kaliski
00:56:39:28 - Gundargaz
by David Arkenstone
00:59:24:19 - Earthenworks
by Jake Lefkowitz
01:06:00:20 - Nerub'ar
by Neal Acree, Jake Lefkowitz
01:09:44:22 - Taelloch
by Leo Kaliski
01:16:00:09 - Bloom in the Deeps
by Adam Burgess, David Arkenstone
01:21:50:29 - The Silken Path
by Leo Kaliski
01:26:52:11 - Legacy of Arathor
by Glenn Stafford, Adam Burgess
01:31:15:04 - The Darkening of Beledar
by Jake Lefkowitz, Glenn Stafford, Adam Burgess
01:36:57:01 - Sacred Flame
by Leo Kaliski
01:41:03:26 - Galleons of the Sky
by David Arkenstone, Adam Burgess
01:45:59:18 - Holders of Hope
by Adam Burgess, Jake Lefkowitz
01:49:53:11 - City of Threads
by Jake Lefkowitz, Leo Kaliski
01:55:17:10 - Long Live Ansurek
by Neal Acree, Leo Kaliski
Listen to the music on iTunes
, Apple MusicSpotify
, and Deezer
.
Take a Tour of the Trading Post
For champions new or returning to World of Warcraft
and The War Within
You'll learn everything you need to know, from where to find the Trading Post to how to earn additional Trader's Tender through the Traveler's Log.
Expect to see fun new items in the Trading Post; you’ll be shopping for these top-of-the-line items to expand your collection in no time.
Sail into September’s Trading Post
There’s plunder to be had when you raid the Trading Post this month. Whether you’re adventuring by land or sky, you’ll look plunder-ful as you ride into danger on the Plunderlord’s Golden Crocolisk mount. Plunderlord’s Golden Crocolisk “What is a Plunderlord without a proper display of plunder?”
Complete activities to fill the bar at the top of the Traveler’s Log
found in the Adventure Guide (Shift-J)
, and you'll receive this month's bonus reward — The Plunderlord’s Golden Crocolisk mount. By land or by sea, you’ll ride in style—in a pile of plunder.
Visit T&W** (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items they have available.
Players can also visit the Trading Post in the capital city of Dornogal (The Foregrounds) on the Isle of Dorn where representatives of both Tawney and Wilder and the Zen’shiri Trading Post are open for business.
Here's Some of the September Stock Claudius Plunderlord's Radiant Finery
It’s Time to Fight Back Against the Void in the WoW Variety Show!
It’s showtime! The WoW Variety Show is back for The War Within
™ with an exciting Episode 4, broadcast live on August 31 on YouTube and Twitch. In the latest episode of the WoW Variety Show, Warcraft Celebrity Contestants and Community Contestants will compete in five activities—a leveling competition, a scavenger hunt, a battleground blitz, a draw-and-guess segment, and a game show! Read on for full details about each activity, and find out which Warcraft celebrity contestants will be competing in this episode. Details
- Venue: Live Servers, Europe and The Americas
- Date: August 31
- Broadcast Start Time: 10:00 am PDT / 7:00 pm CEST
- Format: Four primary activities, One side activity
- Stream Location:YouTube.com/Warcraft and Twitch.tv/Warcraft
- Talent & Celebrity Contestants: Ziqo and Rookuri will be your hosts for the show, guiding you from activity to activity! Check out the Warcraft Celebrity Contestants competing in each activity.
Follow along on the official World of Warcraft news site
for all the latest developments as we journey through the week together.