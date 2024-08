This Week in WoW - The War Within Now Live, WoW Variety Show, September's Trading Post, and More!

World of Warcraft®: The War Within™ Now Live!

Log in to your Twitch account (if necessary, first create a Twitch account for free at Twitch.tv). Visit any Twitch channel streaming World of Warcraft. While the channel is live streaming World of Warcraft, purchase a cumulative of two (2) subscriptions of any tier to earn the reward.

Venue: Live Servers, Europe and The Americas

Live Servers, Europe and The Americas Date: August 31

August 31 Broadcast Start Time: 10:00 am PDT / 7:00 pm CEST

10:00 am PDT / 7:00 pm CEST Format: Four primary activities, One side activity

Four primary activities, One side activity Stream Location: YouTube.com/Warcraft and Twitch.tv/Warcraft

and Talent & Celebrity Contestants: Ziqo and Rookuri will be your hosts for the show, guiding you from activity to activity! Check out the Warcraft Celebrity Contestants competing in each activity.

Twitch viewers will be rewarded for gifting subscriptions to participating streamers. From now until September 26 at 10:00 a.m. PDT, support your favorite eligible streamers, and you can receive the Watcher of the Huntress pet to join you in your adventures in the depths of Azeroth. Twitch Drops: Ghastly Charger Mount Watch any stream on Twitch.tv from now until September 19, 10:00 a.m. PDT, to earn the Ghastly Charger mount to carry you through the darkness, and beyond. To participate, link your Twitch account by visiting https://account.battle.net/connections . If you have changed your password or made any changes to your Twitch or Battle.net account, you will have to relink your accounts. When you relink, there will be a 7-day cooldown before you can relink a new Twitch account. After you’ve claimed your rewards on Twitch, please make sure you’re logging into the Battle.net region you’d like to receive the drop(s) on, as the first region you log into will be where your items will be delivered. After claiming, it can take up to 24 hours to receive your reward(s) in-game. For more information on how to get the Watcher of the Huntress Pet and the Ghastly Charger Mount, including answers to frequently asked questions, read through our previously published article. Let the music from The War Within weave you through an auditory escapade into the dangerous lands of Khaz Algar—sweeping you high into the gleaming light of Beledar in Hallowfall and beyond the perilous web of darkness within Azj-Kahet. Listen to the music on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer. For champions new or returning to World of Warcraft who want to know more about this feature, don't worry; we have you covered and invite you to learn more about the Trading Post from our previously published article. You'll learn everything you need to know, from where to find the Trading Post to how to earn additional Trader's Tender through the Traveler's Log. Expect to see fun new items in the Trading Post; you'll be shopping for these top-of-the-line items to expand your collection in no time. There's plunder to be had when you raid the Trading Post this month. Whether you’re adventuring by land or sky, you’ll look plunder-ful as you ride into danger on the Plunderlord’s Golden Crocolisk mount.Complete activities to fill the bar at the top of thefound in the, and you'll receive this month's bonus reward — The Plunderlord’s Golden Crocolisk mount. By land or by sea, you’ll ride in style—in a pile of plunder.Visit T&W** (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items they have available.Players can also visit the Trading Post in the capital city of Dornogal (The Foregrounds) on the Isle of Dorn where representatives of both Tawney and Wilder and the Zen’shiri Trading Post are open for business.Read through our previously published article for a detailed list ofthe items available from the September Trading Post and how to get them.It’s showtime! The WoW Variety Show is back for™ with an exciting Episode 4, broadcast live on August 31 on YouTube and Twitch. In the latest episode of the WoW Variety Show, Warcraft Celebrity Contestants and Community Contestants will compete in five activities—a leveling competition, a scavenger hunt, a battleground blitz, a draw-and-guess segment, and a game show! Read on for full details about each activity, and find out which Warcraft celebrity contestants will be competing in this episode.For more information on the WoW Variety Show, read through our previously published article Follow along on the official World of Warcraft news site for all the latest developments as we journey through the week together.