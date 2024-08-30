Blizzard Explains Warbound Until Equipped Gear Drops - Mythic Raid Drops Champion Track WuE Gear

Many rare creatures (identified with a silver star on your mini-map) can drop WuE gear when defeated.

Your first Lamplighter’s Supply Satchel each week (earned from the Spreading the Light event in Hallowfall) always contains a piece of Adventurer 1 WuE gear.

But the most important source is… every raid, dungeon, and delve. In addition to the regular gear rolls, The War Within adds a bonus roll to every raid boss, every final dungeon boss, and every bountiful chest in a delve to give you a piece of WuE gear in addition to any other. This bonus roll is independent of the normal roll, which means you could get neither, one, or even both. Getting that WuE gear isn’t instead of anything; it’s just a bonus you can get!



If you get a WuE piece of gear from a raid boss, it will always be gear from that boss’s loot table. In Raid Finder, this WuE gear will drop as Veteran 1. In Normal, this WuE gear will drop on the Veteran track with the same starting value as the bind-on-pickup Champion pieces (so if a bind-on-pickup piece drops as Champion 3, the WuE version would be Veteran 3). In Heroic, the rules are the same as normal, except the WuE gear is Champion-track to match the bind-on-pickup gear’s Hero track. And in Mythic raid, dropped WuE gear is always Champion 4!

If you get a WuE piece of gear from a Heavy Trunk in a delve, it will be any gear you could otherwise have gotten from that delve.

Deep in the dungeons, delves, and zones of Khaz Algar, flexible new "Warbound until Equipped" (WuE) gear awaits. This is a powerful tool you can use to prepare the other characters in your warband to get back into the fight: gear more powerful than most bind-on-equip drops that you can send to your other characters to get them ready to take on more challenging content quicker. It's the same gear you get as bind-on-pickup, but with a different bind rule (and in most cases, one upgrade track lower).

Today we'd like to take the time to talk about where you can get more to give your alts that powerful step up.

The short version is that they come from all over.

The longer version is that there are a bunch of specific sources of WuE gear: