This Week in WoW: January 2, 2024 - Patch 10.2.5

Each week, we'll look ahead to what's in store for World of Warcraft, share the latest news, and keep you in the know byte by byte. New discoveries await in the Dragon Isles when the Seeds of Renewal content update goes live on January 16.
News and Events This Week January 4
January 5 January 7
- (Article) Get New Character Customizations in Seeds of Renewal
- (Event) The Darkmoon Faire is open for business!
