Mythic+ Hotfix on the Weekly Reset - Soulbound Goliath Nerfed

interesting nerf but tbh i dont think the HP was the problem, it was the Damage that needed the Nerf. HP was fine
Cool... maybe let us like actually interact while inside the thorns too.
i think health nerf is way better than dmg nerf. that way Having an augment doesnt cuck you much when thorns are out
Actually the 18th December hotfix never worked. Looking at logs from before and after the 18th, be it fortified or tyranical, HP are the same.
I think the damage to tanks could use a nerf too. Bad pugs will clear constantly to transfer their responsibility to the healer instead of waiting until 20 stacks.
Let us actually pop defensives while in thorns so we can actually counter the mechanic. Mechanics you can counter = fun. Mechanics you can't counter = bad.
This doesn't address the problem with the mechanic. The boss needs to target the player first and do a short cast so they can actually use a defensive and not have to take it raw or require the group to bring multiple externals. Just make it so it goes through invis/feign death to avoid that potential "side effect" of adding this change.
Thats it ?
Ok so what about throne nerfs or increase to timer? waycrest is a free dugneon compared to the others lol... Best players struggling to time a 28 throne yet you nerf waycrest which is literally free :D :D
What? I just looked up a 20 log from last Tyrannical week and compared to this 20 Tyr log, and they have the exact same health: 1.42M
Need also remove the possibility for lightning to hit the same spot as player on Thorn. On high keys damage spike is beyond ridiculous.
Good, now do Rise and ToTT!
This is it? Where's the other tuning for the other dungeons?
Because you get instantly stunned and can’t use any abilities, plus it does so much damage (scaling) plus it’s hp scales up, this boss is definitely is the hard point of a dungeon where it’s literally not survivable