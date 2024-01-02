This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.5
PTR
10.2.0
Patch 10.2.5 Seeds of Renewal Launches on January 16th, 2024
Live
Posted
2 minutes ago
by
Squishei
Blizzard has announced that Patch 10.2.5 Seeds of Renewal launches on January 16th, 2024!
Dragonriding Available Worldwide:
The skies of Azeroth and beyond can be yours in the saddle of your dragon. In Dragonflight: Seeds of Renewal, Dragonriding will be expanded to all old-world continents wherever flying is available.
Azerothian Archives:
Discover the history of the Dragon Isles and meet a unique cast of characters, hear stories of old, and witness the iconography of a time before. Participate in Solo and Group activities within Traitor's Rest with a Weekly Public Event, plenty of opportunity to explore, and earn rewards like Battle Pets, Mounts, and a Transmog set.
Bel’ameth
: “The Arms of the Goddess” lies in the heart of the Emerald Dream and serves as a central hub for Seeds of Renewal and a place of burgeoning hope for the Kaldorei.
Gilneas Reclamation:
King Greymane is ready to retake his kingdom, but Gilneas isn't as empty as expected. Help reclaim what was lost and return the kingdom to Gilnean hands.
Follower Dungeons:
Tank, heal, and DPS alongside follower NPC companions that join you on your Dungeon adventures. They will be available in all eight Normal Dragonflight Dungeons and can scale from 1 to 4 players. These companions will allow players to learn about Dragonflight dungeons at their own pace and provide the freedom to experiment and customize their Party makeup.
New Character Customizations:
Get creative with your characters! Trolls, it's time to hit the salon and change things up with five new hair colors. Unique customization for Draenei, Warlock Tyrant, and Darkglare demons are on their way, and customization Achievements are coming for completionists.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News