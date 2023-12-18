This Week in WoW: December 18, 2023

Wrath Classic: Enter the Ruby Sanctum on January 11

Each week we’ll look ahead to what’s in store for World of Warcraft, share the latest news, and keep you in the know byte by byte. Make Merry throughout Azeroth as the Feast of Winter Veil continues and prepare to enter the Ruby Sanctum in Wrath of the Lich King in the New Year.Journey into Northrend to the Wyrmrest Temple and face Halion and his minions within the Ruby Sanctum on January 11 at 3:00 p.m. PST (23:00 GMT).Gather your allies and make plans to heed the call of the red dragonflight in their time of need.Stay tuned here to the official World of Warcraft news site as we journey through the week together.