This Week in WoW: December 18, 2023

Each week we’ll look ahead to what’s in store for World of Warcraft, share the latest news, and keep you in the know byte by byte. Make Merry throughout Azeroth as the Feast of Winter Veil continues and prepare to enter the Ruby Sanctum in Wrath of the Lich King in the New Year.
Wrath Classic: Enter the Ruby Sanctum on January 11
Journey into Northrend to the Wyrmrest Temple and face Halion and his minions within the Ruby Sanctum on January 11 at 3:00 p.m. PST (23:00 GMT).Gather your allies and make plans to heed the call of the red dragonflight in their time of need.
News and Events This Week December 19
News and Events Through January 1, 2024
December 26 December 29
- December 25
(Event) Reminder, Get Your Winter Veil Presents!
December 31
- (Article) Ring in the New Year with the January Trading Post
