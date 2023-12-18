All 4 New Hero Talent Trees Now on Wowhead

so how long before we see guides on whats the best build ?
Did warrior just convert to enhancement shaman wtf xD
illusion of choice once again
One day, every class in retail wow will have 20 different active skills and 50 different passive procs and Blizzard will wonder why people stopped playing.
Could have been a new row under the existing talents but they had to sell it as a new feature: middle = new, gotcha
I really strongly do not want an extra active button that I have to click a reticle for and then walk over to use.If I macro into it and bind it into stuff that doesn't fix it either, as half of the talents want me to share.This seems like extremely outdated design.
Did you guys not do literally ANY reading at all in terms of how these work? The choice isn't nodes in the tree. It's the WHOLE TREE. Each spec has access to two trees, and you pick which of the two you want, then you get ALL the abilities in it. There's no "best build" for these, it's just do you take tree X or Y. As to why they didn't add them as an extra row at the bottom of existing talent trees, it's because they want to give them to you as a "whole package." I'd assume the reason behind this is balance reasons. It's way easier to balance a spec against two packages of abilities where you know everything a given player gets vs trying to add 20 additional talent nodes to the bottom of a tree and account for every combination of 10 talents you get out of the 20.
About as OK as OK can get. I expected just a host of barely noticeable passive effects and that's what most of these nodes have. A couple interesting takes on existing abilities, although I can't help but wish Blizzard wasn't so allergic to making something cool.The game already plays like an ARPG with its seasonal approach, why are they are so frightened of adding some truly impactful changes to the game? Do I really give a flying #$%^ about 2% extra haste? No. Augment my existing rotation which has felt the same for years now -- make some proper changes to the way abilities feel.I don't want to see the same vfx I've seen for almost a decade now but this time it cleaves onto a second person. That's boring.
That lightsmith doesn't look like much tbh =\Well, I still hope for "Templar" to be Diablo-like crusader with a 2hander and a shield.
The paladin one seems interesting but a bit questionable too, I'm hoping that it works in that you cast it on someone and then it automatically gives them the armament over having to interact with something directly as that will be janky as heck. It's of course too soon to judge it fairly, and lot will change between now and when we get to the alpha and beta iterations, yet I can potentially see some flaws with it going off blizzards history with similar abilities.
Nothing new, feels like set item bonus from raiding.