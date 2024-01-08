This Week in WoW: 8 January, 2024 - Grim Campfire Toy Twitch Drops and New Promotion

Each week, we’ll look ahead to what’s in store for World of Warcraft, share the latest news, and keep you in the know byte by byte. Mark your calendars for the Season of Discovery Phase 2 beginning 8 February.Mark Your Calendars: Season of Discovery Phase 2 Goes Live 8 February
Get ready for Season of Discovery Phase 2, where your adventures will take you from level 25 to 40, reward additional talent points to 31, take on the challenge of Gnomeregan as a new raid dungeon, discover new runes and abilities, and more!Enter the Ruby Sanctum on 11 January
Journey into Northrend to the Wyrmrest Temple and face Halion and his minions within the Ruby Sanctum on 11 January at 23:00 GMT.Gather your allies and make plans to heed the call of the red dragonflight in their time of need.News and Events This Week
10 January 11 January
- 9 January
(Article) Dig Into the Dragon Isles with the Azerothian Archives
- (Promotion) New Promotion
12 January
- (Event) Wrath of the Lich King Classic: Ruby Sanctum Raid Live!
