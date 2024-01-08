Class and Trinket Hotfixes - Vengeance DH and Nymue's Trinket

Thank you Tettles
Good changes, everyone hates helpful things.
Tettles has done it again!
Fun detected lol
Anyone who says "fun detected" is dumb. These are not fun, interesting interactions. These are bugs. They are fixing bugs. I've never seen a company get so much ^&*! for FIXING things.Move along, now, you were not playing at a high enough level to reap any great benefit from these bugs anyway.
Where is the announcement of the bannings of the exploiters?
ty Tattles
"RIP the 3rd Murozond's Rise time save cheese."Don't pretend like you didn't know it would get fixed as soon as you posted that first article about it.
Wait, is "rolled on every login" really a thing in WOW that's full of random proc? How many other spells may have this bug?
Tettles strikes again!