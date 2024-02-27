The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: Hero Talents, Fyr'alath Drop Rates, and Traitor's Rest

This negativity %^&* is so played out.
I haven't watched any of the videos mentioned except this one, and I haven't even paid too much attention to the Hero Class previews (cause no Warlock ones yet)... but I will give my opinion anyway. ;)It does seem like people are quick to judge how horrible an upcoming feature/thing is... before they've even been able to actually try it out for real.One difference with covenants is that it was 4 choices. Here we only have 2 choice of Hero Talents per spec, so hopefully they can both be reasonably balanced and it won't so much be a power choice.I agree sticking with cosmetic only for class fantasy seems safer. But maybe it's also actually kinda cool, to have some signature talents/abilities/animations that enhance that class fantasy. Like the signature talents we have for each spec now. (e.g. Destruction's Chaos Bolt, Demonology's Tyrant, etc.)Also you can say the same thing about the current specs... and I suppose people do all the time... I like the fantasy of Warlock Affliction but it currently sucks. Or even.... I want to be a rogue but I just hate the rotation. I mean at a certain point, you just have to accept what is there and make a choice.Anyway, criticism is fine. (Like apparently people just hate the Priest Power Infusion.) But these are just my thoughts on why the sky isn't falling, and maybe Hero Talents as they are won't be so bad.
They should have made more classes, at least 1 or 2, or maybe. add a few more specs to some existing classes. or even class skins / customizations, which is what most people would have like. putting to much work on "hero talents" will end up in cooking cutter builds with no depth or fun animations.Hey... even more animations variations for existing classes, classes already feel complete (well most of them) as they are now, let them be solid at least for one more expansion. this new thing will be a mess in the end.The whole hero talent things, is just like the covenants, with new marketing.Again.. an additional spec would've been best for many classes, custom "faction / racial" spells would've been great!.
Separating player power from the ability to customize the spec's aesthetics is the way to go. And what do we already have in-game that can facilitate this? GLYPHS. Rework glyphs, make them more robust, make a bunch of them so players can fine tune their personal aesthetic. Hell, make unique glyphs a similar reward to what the dragonriding customizations are. Make acquiring customizations a fun experience that can be tied to endgame systems, or unique questlines like the Warlock's green fire. Glyphs are the future, all I'm saying.
Should be one mastery tree for each spec that starts at 60, and completely separate cosmetic pathways to play with from level 10.