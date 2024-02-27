The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: Hero Talents, Fyr'alath Drop Rates, and Traitor's Rest



Is Retail World of Warcraft too complicated? Is WoW too bloated? Is the War Within Dead? Are Hero Talents to blame? There's been a lot of discourse over the last week about the new expansion feature, and we should talk about that as Blizz reveal they are reworking Oracle Priest. PLUS the weekly news as we cover the Voices Within and the WoW tarot books, the climax of the Traitor's Rest story and Fyr'alath's improved drop chances.



