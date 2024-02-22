Datamining Fyr'alath Legendary Drop Rates - Bad Luck Protection Values Revealed

Gave up on it. It was something I was hugely looking forward to but it's completely irrelevant now.
After seeing all these screenshots of 5+ axe drops we ran H Fyrakk again last night. With 6 eligible plate looters with # of previous H kills ranging from 2 to 10 we got zero axes. NEXT TIME FOR SURE...
Ok so I'll never see it in LFR. Thanks. I'll just use my time on other things in game then. No big deal
Two things can be true at once:
it got nerfed out of fun into balance now its a meme weppar for the course
Just get rid of normal difficulty. I guess noone who is raiding mythic don't even touch normal since first week of the patch. Also they should bring back 10man raids (mythic), because Blizzard made this game to be seasonal, not an rpg anymore. People don't see to be worth doing 500 wipes on one boss if they can get the same relevant gear from m+. Raids should be more rewarding now, and I'm not talking only about gear here. Many guilds has problems with getting 20 ppl for progressing 2-3+ months since release of the raid tier. People quit, and come back on the new patch - repeat.
Thank you for this data. Now ppl will be sure they are closer to get the weapon instead of throwing a dice every week.It's curious how LFR has neegative chance.
I'd like to see how they actually datamined it instead of just being told they datamined it.However, I got mine on my 2nd Normal kill on week 3. I should have went and bought a lotto ticket.
o7 people who did it before hotfix
So, according to this chart I had over a 50% chance to loot the axe based on my Heroic Fyrakk kills and lesser embers looted....yet I still did not get the quest item. This. Feels. Terrible. Please, for the love of god...never release a legendary that drops the same as this one. When alts are getting it before a main who has grinded since day 1, it feels terrible.
Does it make any sense to jump from lower % chances to a 100% in 7 or 15 kills? No.Imagine if lesser embers do nothing other than making people still run full heroic runs after all this time? lol. Unfortunately only Blizzard knows what they did.That's the beauty of RNG/%, nobody can prove anything if they don't have the numbers. We would need a large sample of characters/kills/drops and Blizzard would need to release the drop chance and how much each ember adds.Also love the fact that the title says that values were revealed as if Blizzard finally disclosed them, but in the end its just "we guess that this is it..."
I'll just get this in a future expansion. Ridiculously inaccessible. Which would be fine, but the aquisition isn't even that interesting. Just RNG and then a massive goldsink.
If these are actual drop rates this is pretty good, guaranteed on 15th heroic kill and 7th mythic kill is pretty fair and you can still gamble on lower difficulties.
This kills any motivation I have to try and continue farming the legendary. Save me the arguments of "it's supposed to be rare", WoW is now a seasonal game and these classes are balanced around the axe.