Datamining Fyr'alath Legendary Drop Rates - Bad Luck Protection Values Revealed

Disclaimers

This data is not labeled. There's no "Fyr'alath Legendary Drop Rate" tag, but based on multiple factors, we assume that this is related to the Fyr'alath Bad Luck Protection (BLP). This could not be related, but we do think it is. While we think we know what each set of data is for, we don't know how the graphs interact with each other (i.e. How exactly does the BLP from Lesser and Greater Embers combine?) We don't know if there's an additional base drop percentage and what it is, if it exists. Curve data is a set of points and we are assuming a linear interpolation, but we don't know for sure.

Data Gathering and Yesterday's Hotfix

Sorry if you did Fyrakk right on NA reset. This BLP buff seemed to only come at 5:45 PM PST.

The timing of the hotfix was shortly before the announcement. 10 out of 12 hotfixed plots were encrypted with the same encryption key that encrypted Fyr'alath the Dreamrender. The remaining 2 hotfixed plots were added in Patch 10.1 and 1 of the plots seems to match community data on the Evoker legendary.

New Fyr'alath Legendary Drop Chance

TL;DR Drop Rate

The Drop Rate on LFR and Normal is low... very low.

On your 15th Heroic (or higher) Fyrakk kill after the Legendary was available (Week 3), you will guaranteed get Fyr'alath the Dreamrender.

On your 7th Mythic Fyrakk kill, you will guaranteed get Fyr'alath the Dreamrender.

It's unclear exactly how Lesser Embers interact with Greater Embers, but if you've been collecting they should be stacking up.

If you have killed Heroic Fyrakk every week since the Legendary was made available (Week 3), you should have a 100% drop chance on the week of March 5th, if you haven’t gotten the legendary by then.

Fyrakk Kills - Greater Embers of Fyr'alath

# of Greater Embers LFR Normal Heroic Mythic

New Old New Old New Old New Old

0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 5% 5%

1 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.5% 1.5% 6.6% ~5.89%

2 0% 0% ~0.29% ~0.18% 2.25% 1.95% 8.2% ~6.78%

3 ~0.17% 0.1% ~0.57% ~0.36% 3% 2.4% 9.8% ~7.67%

4 ~0.33% 0.2% ~0.86% ~0.55% 3.75% 2.85% 11.4% ~8.56%

5 ~0.5% 0.3% ~1.14% ~0.73% 4.5% 3.3% 13% ~9.44%

6 ~0.67% 0.4% ~1.43% ~0.91% 5.25% 3.75% 100% ~10.33%

7 ~0.83% 0.5% ~1.71% ~1.09% 6% 4.2% ~11.22%

8 1% 0.6% 2% ~1.27% 15% 4.65% ~12.11%

9 ~1.44% 0.7% ~2.88% ~1.45% 18% 5.1% 13%

10 ~1.88% 0.8% 3.75% ~1.64% 21% 5.55% 100%

11 ~2.31% 0.9% ~4.62% ~1.82% 24% 6%

12 2.75% 1% 5.5% 2% 27% 15%

13 ~3.18% ~1.32% ~6.38% ~2.64% 30% ~15.54%

14 ~3.62% ~1.64% 7.25% ~3.29% 100% ~16.07%

15 ~4.06% ~1.96% ~8.12% ~3.93% ~16.61%

16 4.5% ~2.29% 9% ~4.57% ~17.14%

40 15% 10% 30% 20% 30%

Other Bosses - Lesser Embers of Fyr'alath

# of Lesser Embers Bonus BLP?

New Old

0 0 0

1 0.6% 0.3%

2 1.2% 0.6%

3 1.8% 0.9%

4 2.4% 1.2%

5 3% 1.5%

6 3.6% 1.8%

7 4.2% 2.1%

8 4.8% 2.4%

9 5.4% 2.7%

10 6% 3%

20 12% 6%

30 18% 9%

40 24% 12%

50 30% 15%

100 60% 30%



/dump C_CurrencyInfo.GetCurrencyInfo(2784)

Example