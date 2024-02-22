The (Mildly Confusing) Story of Traitor's Rest: Love, Betrayal, and a Two-Headed... Dragon?

The Battle of Traitor's Rest

Eadweard Dalyngrigge says: As a lad, I loved dragons--as young children do--and was smitten with Sindragosa. I read all I could about her.

Eadweard Dalyngrigge says: When the Dragon Isles opened, I begged the Algeth'ar Academy to let me study the many volumes of Sindragosa's memoirs.

Eadweard Dalyngrigge says: In them found a brief mention of a battle at Traitor's Rest.

Eadweard Dalyngrigge says: I knew of Neltharion's connection to the place, but Sindragosa?

Eadweard Dalyngrigge says: The Blue Dragons are staying mum, but clearly an epic story played out here.

Eadweard Dalynariaae says: I must solve this mystery. For Sindragosa!

We Have Questions

Tuskarr & Djaradin

Eadweard Dalyngrigge says: Gharrin, djaradin bane of dragons and proto-dragons alike, had volunteered to be 'bait' for the monster.

Eadweard Dalyngrigge says: It seems Umtila was upset at the prospect--more upset than you would expect a tuskarr to be over a djaradin.

Eadweard Dalyngrigge says: I just wonder... Was this an unlikely friendship or something else?

Eadweard Dalyngrigge says: Romantic musings aside, we found important information in their missives giving us proof of Neltharion's involvement.

It appears that Gharrin fell early in the battle. And Umtila's bone dagger was found near his remains. If what I suspected about them were true. I would not have blamed her for felling the man herself!

Neltharion's Motives

Eadweard Dalyngrigge says: Once Sindragosa had confronted Neltharion at the Azure Archives and knew for sure the tome he desired was hidden elsewhere, she came to our heroes' aid in their time of direst need.

Eadweard Dalyngrigge says: Indeed, some of the wounds inflicted on this beast could have only been made by a dragon of Sindragosa's size.

Eadweard Dalyngrigge says: The name of the tome has been lost to the ages, but for now, the story of Traitor's Rest has been told. I feel so much closer to my childhood hero, Sindragosa.

We Still Have Questions