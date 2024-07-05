The Warcraft Movie is Back on Netflix

Slow news day?
Warcraft as films, maybe only if animated (be it AI, anime-like, etc). Some people always come with the 'cost' of making animated films/series, but we've already seeing for years at least anime getting the upper hand in some stuff. Take for example Studios like Ufotable (Demon Slayer), WIT/MAPPA (Attack on Titan) and other maybe even more famous.Blizz should be hiring studios instead, but closely follow up the animations and etc. Fear for paying a bit more to SURELY lend out to fans and other people a more close to perfection final product, is more worth it. Plus, there's the downside of actors/actresses aging and other stuff that won't go in favor of live action stuff, it makes them take less time to make something that wouldn't be enough still, they'd have to cut parts of stories that could be important (EVEN MORE THAN WITH ANIMATED).
I dont care what anyone says I thought it was a good film, I watched it with family, who knew nothing about Warcraft, and after seeing it, they wanted to know more about the universe, they loved it.
I really want Henry cavil to play arthas in a wrath of the lich king movie ...
CGI Orc scenes sick, live action human scenes trash lol
The movie had so much potential. The orcs were fantastic but the design was off, they were too huge and lumbering when they are supposed to be fast as well as physically powerful from living on Draenor where they were one of the smallest creatures, and then the alliance humans were too small, played by bored, uninterested b list actors, I'd go as far as to say it was some of the worst miscasting I've ever seen. All the characters should have been CG to keep in line with the fantastical character proportions of Warcrafts art style, but if they had to do live action then Lothar should have been somebody strong and charismatic like David Harbour, and someone like Jon Hamm would be perfect for Llane Wrynn. The idea that the little bored guy they cast is Varian's father is hilarious.
In my country is available on Prime Video since... I don't remember.
They should have released it on max, hulu, or disney plus, or any of the more affordable services. Netflix is garbage for the $ it takes to have it.
Im glad, I really like this movie, its sad that it was so hated. Travis Fimmel rocked, the visuals were cool, and plot (while different than the original canon) was interesting and fun.
I was always imagining that if i was a billionaire , ill go to Blizzard and tell them - "make TV series based on the game , you have unlimited budget, but i have one single condition - always keep 100% to the game lore, whether it is characters or the story itself". Imagine the story from the base Warcraft games to all World of Warcraft expansions divided by seasons , like 20-25 episodes per season with 1 hour length per episode and it doesnt matter if it fails afterwards , i will thoroughly enjoy it :D
They need to just do in house cinematic movies
Give Warcraft 2, please!
If you don't know anything about WoW and watch it, it's good. If you know the lore though and see the director's comments about 'when you're famous, you can do whatever you want' and rewrote so many key lore parts and characters...then yeah...disappointed no matter how much you want to love it.
We don't want movie, we want TV Show, a lot of seasons and episodes!
Cool, still not gonna watch the movie that took away funding from Legion which left us with a dog#$%^ expansion.