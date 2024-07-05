The Warcraft Movie is Back on Netflix

Sequels and Storylines

“certainly be interesting...We make games and I think that games will always be our core, and so Warcraft will be centered around that. I don't want to fall into the trap of ‘I will be a filmmaker now.’ I think leave that to the folks that really know what they're doing. If we can find talent in other areas doing media that have that shared love and passion for Warcraft, absolutely. But I think I've seen, unfortunately, some of my colleagues get enamored with the idea of becoming filmmakers and leveraging the opportunity that they have in owning the IP or controlling the IP to be an entry into filmmaking. But there are so many professionals who have been doing this for so many years, there could be dozens if not a hundred films that can execute so much better. I wouldn't have somebody that only made movies come in and try and build a game like Warcraft, right? So I think finding those partnerships is the right approach.”