Next 20 Years of Warcraft IGN Interview with John Hight - New Movies, Future Games, Season of Discovery

Warcraft Movies

“certainly be interesting...We make games and I think that games will always be our core, and so Warcraft will be centered around that. I don't want to fall into the trap of ‘I will be a filmmaker now.’ I think leave that to the folks that really know what they're doing. If we can find talent in other areas doing media that have that shared love and passion for Warcraft, absolutely. But I think I've seen, unfortunately, some of my colleagues get enamored with the idea of becoming filmmakers and leveraging the opportunity that they have in owning the IP or controlling the IP to be an entry into filmmaking. But there are so many professionals who have been doing this for so many years, there could be dozens if not a hundred films that can execute so much better. I wouldn't have somebody that only made movies come in and try and build a game like Warcraft, right? So I think finding those partnerships is the right approach.”

Licensing Warcraft to Other Studios

“Certainly open to people who really get it and have a cool idea about how to express Warcraft and if we feel like aesthetically they're going to be able to hit the bar…I think if we found the right partner, found the right situation, I think especially if they have a proficiency in a game genre that we really don't, I think that'd be the ideal partner for us to work with and we're open to that, but that's relatively new. I'm open to it because I want to have Warcraft out there a little more than it is now, and I also don't want to have us grow so fast that we're no longer able to serve the audiences we have. But I think there's some benefit in leveraging other companies that share our love for it, have a really cool idea, share our belief in quality and have the ability to execute on it. But now that's probably a pretty small list, right?”

Focusing on World of Warcraft

"If they like it, that'll inform what we do next: whether it evolves an existing system, whether it becomes part of one or both games or whether it continues as an event. We like the notion that there are events that are seasonal in a way that come in just like we do the seasons in WoW itself…What we're trying to build is a repertoire of fun things for the live team…to be able to pull the arrows from the quiver and use them when we need to use them. If we get a point where we can see the players want a new event or engagement, we can fire up a Plunderstorm or we can fire up some other event. And we are planning a lot of different kinds of events like that."

Season of Discovery

“I think there's going to be things that will repeat and then there's things that will evolve,” he says. “I can't tell you how that turned out because we're still seeing how players are responding to it, what they're telling us they like that may be one of those that we evolve and we do a new incarnation of it or maybe one that we repeat the cycle. What was fun about that is the Classic team itself has some really involved players. They love supporting and playing their own game, and so those ideas both for Hardcore Mode and for Season of Discovery came out of that developer team. We turned them loose. We were like, ‘Give us your pitches. Tell us the things that you'd like to do that you think we would like.’”

Sustaining the Next 20 Years of Warcraft

Returning players is one of our biggest segments...They may sit out an entire expansion, they might have been gone for five years, but they like to come back in and check it out.