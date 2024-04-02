Next 20 Years of Warcraft IGN Interview with John Hight - New Movies, Future Games, Season of Discovery

Well, I genuinely hope SoD continues past 60. It's the most fun I've had in a while.
Next 20 years of #$%^ty grindy WoW event drops.
IGNorance
Returning players ? Make the game harder stop with raid testings no nerfs to bosses that they not been killed for couple days, more rewards for M+, stop nerfing classes make them viable. There are much things too do.
It’s a nice sentiment but I really wonder why they can’t “experiment” with additional retail content, vs stuff that doesn’t involve our characters.
Many "I'm open for the ideas" and "That would be an interesting thing". Nothing of real substance. Unless I missed something this interview didn't really provide much, did it?
I loved the Warcraft movie and would abtolutely LOVE a movie about Arthas and his story, fall and becoming The Lich King!Also looking 20 years into the future... I really hope we're getting "Player Housing" at some point. Even at the cost of a raid tier.If they can keep it relevant across expansions, it would certainly be worth it.
All I ever wanted was another RTS warcraft game, wish blizzard didn't completely gave up on the genre