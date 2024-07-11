The War Within™ Pre-Patch Releases on July 23

Big changes arrive with the introduction of Warbands, Skyriding, class and system updates, and more with the pre-expansion content update. Take part in a new event, Radiant Echoes, and begin your first steps into the continuing story that will take you into the unexplored depths of Azeroth.
Get the Band Together for Warbands
Expand the potential of all your World of Warcraft® characters with account-wide progression across your Battle.net® account, regardless of faction—including shared The War Within™ renown, a Warband bank, achievements, collections, and more!
Learn more about Warbands in our overview article.
Visions of Azeroth
Strange visions are calling to the heroes of Azeroth. Players who have reached level 70 and have completed the final chapter of the Dragonflight
questline will be called to take their next steps into the story leading into The War Within
with the first part of the "Visions of Azeroth" questline.
Take to the Skies with Skyriding
Dragonriding is here to stay and available for many flying mounts in all flyable areas. Players can also toggle between Skyriding (previously known as dynamic flight) or the flying style introduced originally in The Burning Crusade (TBC) which we’re calling Steady Flight. Learn more about Skyriding in our previously published article
.
Answer the Call of the Radiant Echoes
Confront the memories of Azeroth during the new pre-expansion event and collect Residual Memories to purchase new items to add to your Warband collection. When:
July 30 – August 26 Where:
Dalaran (hub), Dragonblight, Dustwallow Marsh, and Searing Gorge Currency:
Residual Memories – Half forgotten memories can be glimpsed in the light playing across this iridescent powder.
Players with and without The War Within™ will be able to take part in this event for its duration. Learn more about this event in our overview article.
.The War Within
goes live on August 26 at 3:00 pm PDT globally. Players who have purchased the Epic Edition
of The War Within will take part in Early Access beginning August 22.