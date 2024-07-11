Season 1 Delves and World Great Vault Slot Now Available

Delver’s Journey may not properly fill up your seasonal progression bar. We’re investigating a fix for this.

Hello everyone! We’ve got some more delve news.We’ve activated Season 1 of Delves on our Alleria and Khadgar realms. This means players can begin to access tiers 4 and up naturally to experience our seasonal progression. It also means the Great Vault is activated for players to see our new World slot! Xekvir’s lair is still planned to only be accessible when the season goes live after the expansion launches.Please hop on in and try out our sneak peak of Delves Season 1!Known Issues: