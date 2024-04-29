The War Within - Creator Summit Group Interview - Michael Bybee and Sean McCann

Follower raids with lore characters actually teaming with u to fight… even in older raids where u one shot bosses still would be cool visually… also kezan hotrod 5 seater mount when?…. And this xpac kinda makes it feel like undermines will be a patch and not a whole xpac with a tinkerer class or that if it is it won’t be for a long long time thus tht hotrod mount is so far off by years.. also dragon riding but for ground mounts or swimming mounts would be a cool system to create
I feel like there's some hard contradictions in these statements."Has there been any consideration for smaller 1 to 2 or 3 boss raids?Yes, but that's always been true. Basically, the way that we think about that kind of experience is looking at what's happening in the game, how players are responding to it, what we think we need""Will we continue to see Fated seasons?When we do something like a Fated Raid season, it's not could have done a whole new Raid or we're going to do this Fated Raid season. It's more about we want to make sure that folks have stuff to do in this time frame while we're finishing up the next expansion, here is an option that we think is acceptable. If it's not something that people love at all, then we would find something else, but it probably would not resolve in yet another raid tier in that time frame."So they could give us a 1 to 3 boss raid at any time they feel like they need it, but they can't give us a 1 to 3 boss raid instead of a Fated season?In the end, isn't this a lot more about "As long as we can get away with doing almost no work on anything that goes past a third raid per expansion, we will keep doing exactly that." rather than "Hey we're doing what you guys would like, look at us listening to feedback!"If that's the case, why is aug not a tank spec or deleted yet?
In no particular order...Follower raids: Yes, please. It's a chance for them to make a canon 'story version' of raids where the NPCs helping you are NPCs you meet in the zone, and they can deliver dialogue and junk to enrich the story, while the multiplayer version cuts the RP down to a smaller amount for streamlining purposes.Public events: Every single zone? uuugh. Those were among my least favourite part of Dragonflight. At least need groups to complete them. Hopefully the new ones are all closer to the most recent public events which are soloable - or hopefully they let us use our alts or hired NPCs to fill in for group members. Too many times this expansion I've sat doing nothing in the group finder for half an hour before someone joins just to realm hop.Fated seasons: Everyone say no!Letting us utilise alts' professions on another character: I'd actually like that. I remember in WoD we could use a profession hut to craft basic stuff of another profession (unless I remember wrong); it'd be nice to be able to do that from the crafting tables. Just get our alts to craft a piece of gear for the character we're currently on, instead of having to list a work order and all.Delves: I'm pretty happy that the rewards cap out at Rank 8 and then the last three are just bragging rights.
"Michael Bybee:Unfortunately, the answer is no, we are not currently planning to extend the visage forms for Evokers."That is stupid, then they need to re-do that part of the quest when we first get our Visage forms that they said we get to choose the form we feel connected with.I am very disappointed with this answer.
Great interview, great questions and answers. Thanks to Michael and Sean for their patience in answering everything so well--especially Michael.
Bybee is the goat, more of him
It looks like they are avoiding the question about playable nerubians. Could they become playable in The War Within? I hope so.
I dont get why we cannot get "Wargold" in our bag, they have this in GW2 and thats really nice, no need to go to the bank to get my gold.
was reading some of the answers and... is my english bad or do some answers in the text make absolutely no sense?
bit disappointed about the profession section, they could've asked/requested to only place no mats orders for their equivalent in gold if it's a public order. that &*!@loads of 1g 0 mats orders are disgusting and despite ignoring the orders and their customers they show up everytime I log in again and on every character I have since these people seem to spam orders for all professions
I love the honesty but also disappointed in that they are still keeping their stances against things and brushing it off as "that'd be cool and we agree, but we aren't gonna do it" as an acceptable and repeatable response.Like the playerbase clearly wants to be able to be different visages, they want some nostalgia revived with Gladiator Warriors and 2H Enh and they want to be able to play any race/class combo. The too much work excuse might work for patches but not for expansions - they say paladins are too much work but literally just introduced a new paladin in the expansion and a huge number of mounts. The excuse is tired and a lie at this point. The truth is they don't think doing the "harder" classes will result in meaningful retention or will create more PR problem than it will benefit. "Vulpera Paladins would be cool" - yeah except whatever lore excuse Blizzard uses will be complete picked apart and people will expect polish. So yeah Blizz, stop with the half-assed honesty and next time be actually honest rather than hiding, say No and actually tell us why next time or maybe... just maybe follow through with your listening to us.
Completely dismissed player housing...again....interesting choice.
" ...limit the amount of rewards because we want to make sure that the answer isn't just run Delves, ignore everything else, ignore the outdoor world."Ironic, because that's exactly what M+ feels like right now...