Weapon Oils Return in The War Within

so these instead of the runes and sharpening stones we were already using?
are these on top of weapon runes or instead of them?
I don’t see how this is “another thing to worry about” when weapon runes and sharpening stones have existed all of Dragonflight, and temporary weapon enchantments have rarely if at ever stacked
Why are the WoWhead writers acting like this will be any different to the weapon runes we have now? Unless they suddenly stack with things like weapon runes and shaman weapon imbues, then why is it "another consumable to worry about"?
Oh Wowhead stop being a drama-llamaWe already have weapon consumables this expac
"returning" they never left they were just called runes lol
Surprised there isnt a "plate armor returning" article yet
Wiping repeatedly in LFR dipped in Mama Liz's weapon oil
wowheads out of content
Where's the May Trading Post preview?
Serious question. I see there's no credited author, only "Wowhead". Did AI write this? I would think a human author would correctly point out that weapon buffs were in Dragonflight as "runes". This is wrong and embarrassing for you.
Silly article. Must need to hit the limit this week.