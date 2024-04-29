Blizzard Gathering Questions for May 2nd Developer Update Livestream Q&A

Greetings, Wanderers!We are gathering questions for the Q&A portion of our upcoming Developer Update Livestream on May 2nd. Please post your questions here so that we can get some of them in front of the team during the show.Please note: We will not be able to answer all of the questions posted, and we gather them from multiple sources throughout the stream. We try to select questions that have been brought up by multiple users, so even if you don’t get the shoutout, be sure to keep an eye and ear out for the answers!To keep the thread orderly, and make it easy for us to gather questions, please only make one post per person, and add all of your questions to the same post. Feel free to edit your post if you need to add more.Feedback, off-topic, or other unrelated posts will be removed from this thread.