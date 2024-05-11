This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Mounts Can Be Spurred in Town in Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 28 min ago
by
Garmanoth
Alongside the more obvious changes coming to Diablo 4 in Season 4, Blizzard has also quietly implemented several other changes that will drastically improve player quality of life. Perhaps the most exciting of these changes is the removal of mount speed restrictions while in town!
Season 4 Patch Notes 1.4.0
Blizzard
Diablo IV Patch Notes - May 2, 2024:
Mounts can now be spurred in town.*(The local PTA has commissioned the Town Crier to implement scrolls of speeding to no avail).
According to the patch notes released following last week's Developer Update, players will finally be able to spur their mount in residential areas. This change will significantly improve a character's ability to efficiently navigate through town, and it's one that players have been asking for since the game's release. Everyone is sure to appreciate this small but important change coming to Diablo 4 in Season 4.
With these changes, do you see yourself mounting up more often in town in Season 4? Let us know what you think in the comments below!
