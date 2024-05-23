The War Within Alpha Realms Back Online After Maintenance

Transitioning to beta? #cope
Tons of hunter updates incoming ...so many, that they need to upgrade the server's memory and storage capacity.
Hope they're adding Cloak of Infinite Potential to alpha.
Hopefully they fill my bags with mythic gear on live
Thanks for letting us know
Beta soon ?I hope this people commenting about hunter changes on non related posts are at least getting notified.
Genuinely hoping for beta launch, because Pandaria Remix has been completely ruined by the players who abused farm exploit.
All the streamers will be so relieved it's back up
Even if they had spent all their bronze on gear updates, without that Gulp frog farm and the Aid quest infinite caches, nobody would be rocking full 556 gear right now and smashing content that crushes everyone else.