Farming Bronze Orbs in MoP Remix - New Viable Combat-Free Farm

I give it 5 hours before it gets nerfed or the orbs are disabled entirely.
HAHAHAHA no thx
Nice, only 250 of those amd i can upgrade one item
Wait till they super buff the bronze drop rate and then start farming. Everything u do right now is a waste of time/effort. Especially when you see people who abused frog farm and have 6889K HP soloing raids while you're running around farming scraps
It's not viable. It's gonna take a loooooooong time to save up for even 4,000 bronze for an armor set getting these an average of 20-25 at a time, and that's *if* you're the only one getting them
Sounds like so much fun. Frog farming might have been brainless but at least you moved around and pressed abilities, afk flying looking for these things and realistically not even coming to one tenth of what you would get from frogs is just awful use of your time. Better play Cata or D4 or something until they fix this game mode.
Okay. Now for your next trick: FIX THE DAMN TIAN MONASTERY AND SUN PEARL ENSEMBLES!
No worries, Blizz already fired the employee responsible for this thread farm and will nerf it next reset
yet ensembles are still not rewarding correct pieces.
Some of them spawn in and bug out layering two or more in one spot, usually happening at zone borders when I flew through.Not really a "farm" but it's nice to just pop a few when going from point A to point B.
Orbs are not just in the air. I have found some underwater as well.
Keep in mind, "viable" does not mean good... In this case, the farm is !@#$ing ^&*!. You get more bronze and threads in a single heroic dungeon, than you do from doing this for 3 hours.
They need to make the Orbs Personal, there are to many ppl grinding now...Crane farm is still better
in that time crying 24/7 you could have farmed enogh bronze to upgrade 1-2 items.(just want to trigger some people)
No thanks. Drastically lower the cost to upgrade gear.