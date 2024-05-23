Alliance Dalaran Sewer Farm Nerfed in Remix: Mists of Pandaria

They'll really do anything except drastically cut the Bronze gear upgrade costs.
Nerf all the cringe farming spots and finally for gods sake nerf the upgrade costs
TLRD: We continue our daily efforts to ensure all the fun is removed from the game mode we advertised as a fun one.With all those changes gap between froggers and not just keep growing more and more with no way to catch up. Blizzard should rethink what they are doing...
It took them long enough lol, the horde one was fixed two days ago, now fix the cranes.
Now nerf the Red Dragonhawk farm on the same place, please
The fact they’ve given no communications on our frustrations with all the bronze farm nerfs, excessive upgrade costs, and false advertisement in the cloak, has left me questioning my decision in preordering the War Within. I understand that most of the development team is working on TWW with only the bare minimum on live, but it’s completely unacceptable. They were doing so well throughout the expansion communicating with us until Plunderbust went live. If they’re just going to go back to old habits then maybe I should too by cancelling my pre-order and ending my subscription.
I want to know where all the rewards from the achievements I already did before they hotfixed in the rewards are? Why haven't they been mailed to me?
How about something that anyone wants which is a nerf to upgrade costs and a massive increase to bronze drops?These "farms" wouldn't be nearly as big of a deal if a huge % of us weren't already massively behind due to missing out on the frog farm.
But somehow being level 70 and getting hit for 400k is still a thing
what actually are they doing here? Isn't it supposed to be a for fun season?