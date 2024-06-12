The War Within 11.0 PTR Live for Character Copies Only - Prepare for Warband Testing on June 17

June 12 – The PTR realms for The War Within Pre-Expansion update (11.0.1) will become available to copy characters only. We will ask that you copy as many characters as you like to the PTR, especially multiple characters that you have played a lot will be particularly helpful for this test.

– The PTR realms for The War Within Pre-Expansion update (11.0.1) will become available to copy characters only. We will ask that you copy as many characters as you like to the PTR, especially multiple characters that you have played a lot will be particularly helpful for this test.

June 17 – We will run the conversion and open the servers for logging in.

Your account may take several minutes to gather and convert all characters on first log in.



Not-yet-implemented: There will be a dialog letting you know your characters are being added to a Warband.

For any achievements that are newly account wide, did they combine correctly across your characters?



Did your Dragonflight reputation progress combine correctly (furthest progress on any character)?

Did your Dragonflight reputation progress combine correctly (furthest progress on any character)?

Do you have flight paths from all your merged characters?

Copied characters will be missing Dragonflight reputations, any flight points, and certain existing achievement progress.



Item Sort and Cleanup does not work as expected in all cases.

Item Sort and Cleanup does not work as expected in all cases.

Dragonflight reputations will disappear in the reputation tab when logging out.

Dragonflight reputations will disappear in the reputation tab when logging out.

Appearance acquisitions are sometimes listed twice in chat.

Appearance acquisitions are sometimes listed twice in chat.

Deposit All Warbound Items deposits more than Warbound items.

Deposit All Warbound Items deposits more than Warbound items.

Deposit All Warband Items pulls items from Character bank.

Deposit All Warband Items pulls items from Character bank.

Some reagents cannot be used from the Warbands bank.

Some reagents cannot be used from the Warbands bank.

Items cannot be swapped in the account-wide bank.

Items cannot be swapped in the account-wide bank.

Players cannot purchase account-wide bank tabs with money stored in the account-wide bank.

Come help us test the Warband feature on your favorite characters! We want to test how character info on multiple characters merge when it becomes account wide.This is how the testing will work:When we open the servers for log-in on June 17, please reply to this thread and let us know your feedback, along with the answers to the following questions:You know your character and accounts best, let us know of any problems you see! We will run future tests as needed. Please note that any characters copied after the test will not be accumulated into your Warband until a future date.