The Voice of Kalecgos: We Chat with Voice Actor Andrew Russell

Truly a refreshing interview to read! It's nice to see somebody actually like their job rather than just put forward promises that may turn out to be empty.
Lovely read and a lovely chap! Kalec is a great character and the blue Dragonflight story was a true highlight of the expansion for many in my guild.
Wait! He replaced Carlos Larkin because he used to be World of warcrafts greatest fan?
Well this dude killed it all expansion long!Imagine being a teenager playing World of Warcraft, running TBC and just.. years later you ARE that blue dragon from the Sunwell.Seems like a great guy, great voice actor, I love when the professionals have a passion for what they're doing. I also love that they researched the part and read the novels to get a feel for their character. Beautiful! :D
i didn't know Andrew was the voice of Balthor in Lost Ark. Reminds me of the musical number in the Dwarven area with him and most of the Dwarven cast singing.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pn6vlWLdWOw
"Well, that's the wrong side!"Tf is wrong with you?
I wonder if he's read the Sunwell Trilogy manga? That was in my middle school library and was the first WoW lore I experienced, and was Kalec's introduction into the story.