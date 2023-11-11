Necromancer Players Called to Vote on Class Balance by Devs - Diablo 4

While I somehow like that they are asking players about their opinion, I question if "X" and their way of stating that question is a good way for doing research... but let's see.
Honestly i tried the minion build. Farmed mendeln, farmed sacrilegious, and i couldn't even kill a boss.Switched to infinimist, walk in the park.
I think the closest thing to what players seem to be wishing for would be more minion power, less player power. Since any sort of buff to minions would effectively achieve that, as the dev tried to explain in their poll.
They better not break the minionless builds to "fix" this perceived "problem." I don't care if the skeles do twice as much damage. Their AI is too stupid and they suck all the fun out of building your character since they take up every slot on your action bar.
I lvl with blood surge..best levelling build ever..I swap at 50 and tried minion build…super weak build, I mean what is a necromancer without minion? XDNow I’m am at 100 with minion and blood surge (with unique ring) and it s ok, I like the build and the type op play style, it s a Necromacer, BUT if I wanna do high nightmare dungeons and Uber Lilith I will need to swap to infinimost or bone spear without minion…Don t like this, necro without minion isn t a necro.
The poll doesn't even make sense considering there's a class mechanic that lets you choose if you want minions, how many and the tradeoff is direct player power. The necromancer is supposed to have all the options they listed of minions being your main thing, minions not mattering, or a middle ground but it doesn't do that well at all because their balance and clearly even their design isn't taking that into account at all. Explains the state of D4's core game and why it released even worse when we can see the devs asking the wrong questions.
I never liked playing with minions, so my favorite necro spec right now is infinimist. I'm really glad you are able to sacrifice minions for personal damage, while leveling up I used a sever build with minions and while they do a lot of damage they die all the time. Having to constantly spam raise skeleton is super annoying and is part of the reason I never liked those kinds of builds.