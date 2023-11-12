Diablo Devs Call for More Player Feedback

Should just be listening to the feedback that was give since the beta...
Logged in to the game to check if there's survey, but ofc not... Guess they don't care about my feedback...
They barely have a clue how to move forward the game, lol.
Got an email survey some days ago asking me to 'take some time to help improve the game experience of Diablo IV'.Took the survey. Every single question was about the Battle Pass or Shop. If that's the only part of the experience they are interested in taking feedback for, I'm not interested in playing the game.
I actually got sent a survey via email that took about 15 minutes to complete last week.
I would suggest they start by actually playing some of the ARPG's that have come out in the past 15 years (it's clear they haven't)
Oh no they are actually clueless...
And hopefully all feedback is going straight to Microsoft bypassing Blizzard and Activision.
Having actual feedback submission form is a step up. But theres plenty of suggestions and feedback on the forums being ignored so wheres thats already breaking consumer confidence that providing feedback this way wont fall on deaf ears as well. Even during the friends and family beta im sure people were complaining about not having a gem bag. Then during the open beta all the feedback around the lack of a gem bag and other things which all got ignored just for the sake of getting the game functioning enough to release to start making money so any QoL would have to wait... While fair they could have tasked 1 person to work on QoL stuff. It shouldnt have been like "ok now that the game is out wait till season2 to actually see some changes based on your feedback."
I started a survey from them and answered how I was slightly unsatisfied, then they jump into a bunch of monetization, cash shop questions. hahaI have little interest in their cash shop until..