The Story of the War Within with Nobbel87 (Spoiler Free)

All the bitterness and self-doubt that trigger depression doesn't seem to really be over yet. One could write that he should normally be free of it after Shadowlands. But it doesn't seem to me that he's really healed, because if we're honest, the one conversation Thrall had with his mother isn't enough.I generally thought it was stupid that Thrall and Garrosh didn't meet even though they were in the same raid... Just as a comparison to what Jaina got in BfA. I bet Jaina will get a lot more screen time than Thrall in the upcoming expansion.
Legit this is far far away from any importance i suppose! Let's focus on cutting edges and world ranks. Lore means nothing we like to parse 100s