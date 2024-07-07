The Story of the War Within with Nobbel87 (Spoiler Free)

Azeroth - The World Soul

Death has come for this world.

The end of days is finally upon you, and all who inhabit this miserable little seedling.

Chris Metzen And really the big question for all the marbles, what have the Titans actually been doing since the dawn of civilization? What is the real purpose of all of their cute little installations slammed into the side of the planet? Do we know everything we need to know about their real intentions for our world?

Xal'atath

Xal'atath For so long, I've watched you all.

Xal'atath says: A fair exchange. Shadows guide you, my dear friend.

I long for the day our masters can truly pass into this realm. You have only seen fragments, shadows; the faintest of echoes. Ask the Ethereals what one of these manifestations are capable of.

Alleria Windrunner

Arator the Redeemer A crimson skyline envelops me as Legion, numbering beyond comprehension, battle in the distance. I kneel before the body of a man, presumably my father, and weep. As he is gasping for air, his body wholly crushed, he whispers something. Despite every effort, I am unable to hear what he is trying to tell me.

A Thousand Years of War Perhaps one day she would fall to madness. Perhaps one day she would betray her allies, she was capable of it. But she would never, not in any possibility, not in any circumstance, harm her son.

She would never lift a finger against Arator. Even if he killed her for what she had become, she would accept it gladly. The weight of that truth kept her afloat. And she could feel the Shadow's confusion. It did not understand the bonds between mortals. It did not understand that there were some things that could not be corrupted.

Alleria Windrunner says: I did not intend for my presence to...

Lor'themar Theron says: Enough! We need to cleanse this corruption before the well is lost!

Grand Magister Rommath says: Something seeks to open a rift into the chamber. If it comes through, we may lose the Sunwell.

Xal'atath Your mortal struggles. Your proud defiance. The loneliness you pretend not to feel.

Anduin Wrynn

Xal'atath You cling to hollow faith that can't sustain you.

Magni (& Moira) Bronzebeard

Xal'atath You convince yourselves that you are of purpose, that your great deeds can make a difference.

Thrall

Xal'atath But deep down, you know the truth. That when all your illusions are burned away... all that is left... is your fury.

Jaina Proudmoore

Xal'atath You revel in power that cannot withstand what is to come.