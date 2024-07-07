The New Engineering Gold Sink Mount - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 334

The 3.1 Million Gold Crafted Mount



There's a run on in both NA and EU with goblins speculating for the 3.1 million gold mount coming in TWW!





Gold Making with Pets



Greetings!



It seems i've always return to this project . So now i am trying to convert it to web page only .



You can visit here :



basically you choose pet and scan it , instantly it prints out the prices from lower to high in many servers . So you can buy low and sell high . there is also a deals function.



basically i am planning to move all functions from this python app :



your feedback is more than welcome. any requests you can find me on discord here:



haunter81



or



in my old discord server here:

Profession Pairing in TWW

Cross Realm Everything?



How would it affect the economy if everything on AH became cross realm, not just the commodities?

I'm curious about your thoughts as a person that's not really knowledgeable in the topic.





Prices would drop a lot. A lot of rares items wouldn't be as rare simply because there's more supply. Flipping would be almost impossible unless you are really, really loaded, dedicated, and pick niche stuff. Relisting would also be more or less dead.



Tbf, you can already trade s**t across realms it just takes few extra steps. Theres many people who made ton of gold that way.



However I'd say experience for most people would improve. Stuff would be cheaper but pretty much anything you get is sold in short period of time

I think it would further concentrate control of the AH into the hands of fewer mega goblins. It would make AH participation for your average player trying to get into crafting non-soulbound items virtually impossible, and it would drop prices for everything across the board.



Everything will cost 5% of current dbregionmarket avg



All craftings like 90% crafting



Basically, all our inventory will shrink 10 20 times.



Its and end for goblins and goldmaking

Correct me if im wrong but isn't that essentially what TWW is going to be with warbands? You no longer need a second acct with the warband everyone is just gonna make a level 1 toon on every server they need to trade on and just put it in the warband bank?



So I would think enough people do that the prices of things will drop

