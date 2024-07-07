The New Engineering Gold Sink Mount - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 334

It's Pet Week. Pet Week is great for power leveling pets. Selling pets is a gold making activity. Some pets are worth more at level 25 compared to a level 1 pet.
It's also "that time" in a patch/expansion when there's not much to do so people are doing battle pet related activities (collecting, achievements). This means it's one of the better times to get pet sales.
If buying pets for 50 silver then reselling for 2500g-7000g (maybe even more) sounds like something that might be up your alley then keep following. If you want to stop vendoring those crappy raid pets that are posted on AH for 25g and instead sell them for 2500+ gold then keep reading.
I'm not a pet selling savant, so I don't employ strategies that involve me fighting other pet sellers too much. But I can't deny that pet sales are what helped me get some starting gold + leveled my alt army, and I did most of this at work or while watching UFC fights/TV shows.
Pros:
- Easy
- Risk free
- Can level pets and characters at same time
- Great for people with lots of AFK time to play/waste
Cons:
Pets sell really slow
- Takes a lot of time
- Slow character leveling
- Horrible GPH. Not worth it for most people, and definitely not something you'll catch most established goblins doing.
- Probably not an activity you can rely on to make consistent gold
Resources to make everything easier:
TSM Addon - need this to check pet pricing easily, and also to post them on AH quickly.
Pet Battle Scripts - need this to mindlessly complete pet battles.
Battle Pet Breed ID - some breeds are better than others, which affects sales. Default UI doesn't provide a good way to see breeds unless you like paying attention to numbers.
Rematch - better than default pet UI + adds pricing functionality. Can saving teams, autoload teams, and script pet battles.
Rematch + TSM - adds AH values to pets in pet journal
WoW Pet Guide - get strats + scripts here. Sign in and link your collection to the website.
Magpie - buy/sell pets on your server. just easy to eyeball what you're missing + buy cheap stuff fast
Parsec - remote desktop application for people who can be at a computer, just not their gaming computer (great for people who can play at work). It uses the host computer resources, so it's fairly quick unlike other "screenshare" applications. Don't use the Parsec cloud gaming feature, not sure what Blizzard's stance on that is these days.
Undermine - check how pet prices look on other servers
If you don't have a level 25 pet, then first order of business is get a level 25 pet. You can't buy level 25 pets off AH and learn them unless you already have/had a level 25 pet learned at some point. You can make any battle pet level 25 instantly with Ultimate Battle Training Stone
.
Thankfully you can get a level 25 pet with minimal effort. There's a short questline starting in Valdrakken
that even level 1s can access. You just need Dragonflight, which for people who don't have Dragonflight will be baseline in TWW. The best thing about this questline is it gets you two level 25 pets, which means you get one "free" boost team fairly quickly.
Note: IIRC you don't have to use the first level 25 stone on the pet they give you, you can apply that stone to any pet you have. For people just starting you should research which pet you want to do this with based on the first team(s) you will be using to power level other pets (read below). Otherwise it's probably a good idea to reference the Most Used Pets list
to figure out which pets are ideal to get to level 25.
If you have a level 35+ character and a Level 3 Garrison, you get a free level 25 stone from a quest called Unearthed Magic. Alliance
and Horde
.Legion trainers are the best for power leveling battle pets
. If you look at the column on the left, the trainers have the green paw icon. You'll then need to check your Broken Isles map in game to see which quests are active.
You can battle all these trainers starting from character level 1/10 (not pet level), so if you can get a mage to portal you to new Dalaran (or just start the Legion questline at level 10) and get to the trainer then you can use these trainers to level characters/alts as well while power leveling pets.
Today on NA there's two active quests, but the best one today is My Beast's Bidding
. One of the easiest teams to buy if you have gold is this one, but I'm using this team which is really cheap if you can shop around and have access to capture teams. Crimson Spore runs 100g-500g,
just grab/buy three of those then use a capture team to get 3x Gorm Rootstinger. You can buy a level 1 spore and make it 25, or if you have a level 25 pet you can just buy level 25 Spores.
A capture team involves something like Terrible Turnip
or a team where a pet has Superbark
.. Neither are a must have/necessity, but it does make capturing pets easier. For people who are just starting you can more than likely use your first two level 25 pets to grab/capture other pets, then use those to capture pets you need if you have to get that deep.
The reason I say 3x copies of a boost team is because it saves on pet bandages and makes it so you don't have to heal between each fight. For people who don't have bandages it's usually close enough to the cooldown of Revive which heals all your pets anyway. Rematch has a feature to load your healthiest team, so after each fight it just loads healthy pets and you can start the next fight right away.
Now this particular team just works for this trainer, which is up today. This trainer might be up at a different point this week, but more than likely different trainers will be active as the week goes on. So if you plan on starting don't work on getting a boost team for this specific trainer unless you're confident you can manage before daily reset.
Generally taking a pet from level 1 to level 25 adds at least 1500g-2500g in value. You can easily see this pricing if you look at the cheapest pets on AH (usually pets that drop in old raids), then check what the level 25 versions are compared to level 1. E.G. Leviathan Hatchling
. Or one of the teams I mentioned earlier that gets used for this particular fight today uses Menagerie Custodian
, check the price of something like that. The level 1 base price of Menagerie Custodian should be higher than Leviathan Hatchling since it's a pet that gets used in (more) fights. Compare the amount of strategies Leviathan Hatchling
is used in compared to Menagerie Custodian
using WoW Pet Guide.
Generally level 25 only matters for pets that get used in fights, so don't expect to always sell level 25s more than level 1s. You should eventually notice for some pets level 1s and level 25s sell for the same price, but in some cases that still helps your pet sell faster anyway.
There's also the matter of quality. You could buy Yellow Moth
for 50 silver, level it to 25, but it won't be the blue/rare quality. You'd need to use something like a Flawless Battle Stone
to turn it to the best quality. Doing this adds ~500g or more to the value of a pet if it's used in fights.
Depending on the pet these numbers "compound exponentially." E.G. Enchanted Broom
, can find these for 5k-15k on BMAH. Mostly listed in the 20K-40K range on AH. Not very fun to grind the currency to buy from vendor, people who are doing pet battles sometimes just buy the level 25 rare quality version off AH instead of opting to buy the level 1 green version. I can have a level 25 rare one listed for 55K-65K, someone else has the base version listed at 25K, and a player who just wants to get an achievement done will buy my version instead. If you're going by level 25 = +2500g and rare quality = +500g that's obviously not a 3000 gold difference.
Breed also matters for some fights and for PVP, but you'd have to do some research to figure this out. Long story short this might add 10k-20K gold value to a pet depending on the situation, but this is such a fringe scenario it's not really worth figuring out if you're just starting.
After you start getting level 25 rare quality pets you're interested in selling (or just pets in general), it's probably a good idea to throw them into a TSM group to make posting them easier/faster. So /tsm -> Groups -> Specific Items -> add the pet to a group. Then go to operations, make an auctioning operation, and apply it to a group you made. You'll probably want to use more than one group so you can use more than one pricing operation. It's probably not a good idea to have 50 silver vendor pets on the same auction operation as pets like the Enchanted Broom I just mentioned since they sell at prices that are too far apart.
