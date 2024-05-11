This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Health Increase for World Bosses and Monsters Level +100 in Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
53 minutes ago
by
Drapez
The most recent Developer Livestream brought discussion on changes to monster health and difficulty. Going forward, World Bosses in World Tiers 3 and 4 won't be as easy as seasons prior. It seems that the days of World Bosses being deleted in a handful of seconds will be over with the arrival of Season 4 (looking at you, Hurricane Druids).
Season 4: Loot Reborn - Developer Update Summary
World Boss Health Increase
World Boss Health has been greatly increased for World Tiers III and IV.
Monster Level +100 Health Increase
It was also stated that Blizzard will be reverting nerfs previously made to Nightmare Dungeons in Season 1. Colin Finer, Lead Live Game Designer, discussed this within the context of Diablo 4's newest endgame activity, the Pit of Artificers.
Back in Season 1 when the original nerf took place, players regarded this change as the removal of a in-game "measuring stick." If Diablo 4 is the power fantasy that Blizzard has made it out to be, then what happens to that fantasy when a well-used standard, i.e., Nightmare Dungeons, is knocked down a few pegs?
While the Pit looks to be our new measuring stick, the health of Monsters at Level 100 or higher will be increased. This change applies to monsters both in the Pit as well as in Nightmare Dungeons, thus providing players with a little more challenge.
With the announcement of
Armor Caps and other Stat Caps being introduced in Season 4
, do you think this and other changes are going to make the endgame more dynamic, in the sense that challenge becomes a quantifiable thing with an explicit path towards surmounting it? Or will the Pit's higher tiers be nerfed halfway through the season? Let us know in the comments!
