The Arathi of Hallowfall - New Settlement, Origin Location

Warning: War Within Spoilers Ahead

The Arathi in War Within

The Arathi of Hallowfall

Anduin Wrynn says: That crystal--

Faerin says: Star. We call it a star. Beledar, the "Emperor's Vision" of holy light.

Anduin Wrynn says: A vision of light... Deep under the ground.

Faerin says: We're the Hallowfall expedition of the Arathi Empire.

Faerin says: We followed our Emperors sacred vision across the sea -- to fight in Renilash, the final battle between light and dark.

Faerin says: As we crossed the sea, we were caught in a storm. The fleet was... enveloped in golden radiance.

Faerin says: In a flash, our entire armada was transported down here.

Anduin Wrynn says: You've been down here fighting the nerubians ever since?

Faerin says: I was just a child, the only child, we were marooned. The nerubians have never ceased their hostility.

Faerin says: They crawl up from their kingdom seeking a fight and try to drag us down into the darkness.

Faerin says: Steelstrike's army does well beneath Beleda's light. Those bugs are good at extinguishing hope.

Faerin says: We lamplighters have trained to charge into the darkness. We save those who are lost and keep the dawntowers lit.

Renilash

The Storming Sea

General Steelstrike says: Walk with me for a bit, outsider. I assume Faerin has told you of how we came to this strange land.

General Steelstrike says: "The Emperor's Vision", a prophecy of light, battle, and victory for the Arathi and the Sacred Flame.

General Steelstrike says: I was newly raised to my position. Being entrusted to seek out an imperial prophecy was a great honor.

General Steelstrike says: Our armada braved the Storming Sea and its impassable tempests. I thought that final storm was sure to scuttle every airship.

General Steelstrike says: Instead, there was a radiant flash. The Emperor's Vision, exactly as he had forseen.

General Steelstrike says: The light transported us beneath the surface of Azeroth, but still under the light of this star we named Beledar.

General Steelstrike says: So many died as the armada crashed into the cliffs. We thought the eternal flame of Arathor snuffed out that day.

General Steelstrike says: Then as we labored to rescue this stowaway child, Faerin, we discovered that she had preserved embers of the flame, at risk to her own life.

General Steelstrike says: Brave fool. Yet I'm eternally grateful that she held on to that symbol of hope. Don't tell her I said that.

Sadly. I'm the only mage left of the Hallowfall Expedition.

I was a mere apprentice when we set out, fifteen years ago. My masters were core to the mission. They were to set up portals back home whenever we arrived at our destination. That way. we'd have a steady flow of supplies and reinforcements.

It was a stroke of darkest luck that every single one died in the crash.

<Wenren lets out a long, mournful sigh.>

And I never learned how to make a portal home while I had the chance.

The Arathi Empire

At some point. you'll have to try our Imperial Wine! It's made with grapes from the priory, and is heated with the sacred flame.

We only drink it on special occasions, so just drinking it is enough to conjure thoughts of good times.

What can you tell me of the Arathi Empire?

I was young when we left, but I have some memories.

I remember the parades through the city streets, everyone would be out and cheering as the army walked by. I remember the lynxes in ceremonial armor, resplendent and regal.

I remember the park near where I used to live, my parents would take me for walks there, and we'd feed the animals.

Most of all though, I remember the feeling of belonging. I remember my family. I remember my friends.

Faerin Lothar says: The cats are trained as well as the soldiers are. When one bonds to you, you have a friend for life.

Alleria Windrunner says: Do you have a lynx?

Faerin Lothar says: Oh--no. No, no. no. I am not a cat person.

The Arathi Emperor

Anduin Wrynn says: Did I hear that right, earlier? You're Lothar?

Faerin says: You know the name?

Anduin Wrynn says: Know it? I was named for Anduin Lothar, one of Stormwnd's greatest heroes. He was close friends with my grandfather, King Llane Wrynn.

Anduin Wrynn says: Few names hold higher esteem. You must be a lady, or a--

Faerin says: Oh not don't you start using formalrties on me! My family is noble, but it's been long since we've seen great fortune.