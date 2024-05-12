This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
The Arathi of Hallowfall - New Settlement, Origin Location
The War Within
Posted
11 minutes ago
by
DiscordianKitty
The Arathi settlement in Hallowfall is only fifteen years old. They originally came from a new place we haven't seen before, will we visit this zone in the future?
Warning: War Within Spoilers Ahead
The Arathi in War Within
In
The War Within
, Hallowfall is home to the Arathi - descendants from the first human empire of Arathor. However, while Arathor was based in the Eastern Kingdoms, these Arathi are part of a group that splintered from the original empire and
built their own Arathi Empire across the sea
.
Hallowfall is not this empire - the city that the Arathi have built here is called Mereldar - but early on Faerin Lothar, presumably a distant relative to Anduin Lothar and a major character in the
War Within
, explains why we find Arathi in this zone.
The Arathi of Hallowfall
Around fifteen years ago, an expedition was sent out from the Arathi Empire, to follow their Emperor's vision of a holy light. Their armada was caught in a terrible storm, but a golden radiance enveloped them and transformed them down to Hallowfall. They have been marooned in the zone ever since. They have named the light that guided them, the crystal "star" that lights up the zone, Beledar - or the "Emperor's Vision".
Anduin Wrynn says: That crystal--
Faerin says: Star. We call it a star. Beledar, the "Emperor's Vision" of holy light.
Anduin Wrynn says: A vision of light... Deep under the ground.
Faerin says: We're the Hallowfall expedition of the Arathi Empire.
Faerin says: We followed our Emperors sacred vision across the sea -- to fight in Renilash, the final battle between light and dark.
Faerin says: As we crossed the sea, we were caught in a storm. The fleet was... enveloped in golden radiance.
Faerin says: In a flash, our entire armada was transported down here.
Anduin Wrynn says: You've been down here fighting the nerubians ever since?
Faerin says: I was just a child, the only child, we were marooned. The nerubians have never ceased their hostility.
Faerin says: They crawl up from their kingdom seeking a fight and try to drag us down into the darkness.
Faerin says: Steelstrike's army does well beneath Beleda's light. Those bugs are good at extinguishing hope.
Faerin says: We lamplighters have trained to charge into the darkness. We save those who are lost and keep the dawntowers lit.
Renilash
Interestingly, Faerin mentions that their Emperor's vision includes a "final battle between light and dark" called "Renilash". This is the first time we've heard the name, but it's not the first time there's been a vision of such a battle.
Velen had a similar vision long ago
, around the time of
Mists of Pandaria
which we will be coincidentally revisiting during the Mists of Pandaria Remix Event. In Velen's vision, all of Azeroth's races, regardless of faction, would be united against the darkness in an Army of Light, led by Anduin Wrynn.
The Storming Sea
When the expedition departed from the Arathi Empire, Faerin was just a child - the only child, in fact, as her inclusion wasn't authorized. She was a stowaway. The expedition's leader was General Steelstrike, who tells us more about the events that led to the settlement of Hallowfall.
The storm that the Arathi expedition ran into wasn't entirely unexpected - to follow the vision, their armada had braved "the Storming Sea and its impassable tempests".
General Steelstrike says: Walk with me for a bit, outsider. I assume Faerin has told you of how we came to this strange land.
General Steelstrike says: "The Emperor's Vision", a prophecy of light, battle, and victory for the Arathi and the Sacred Flame.
General Steelstrike says: I was newly raised to my position. Being entrusted to seek out an imperial prophecy was a great honor.
General Steelstrike says: Our armada braved the Storming Sea and its impassable tempests. I thought that final storm was sure to scuttle every airship.
General Steelstrike says: Instead, there was a radiant flash. The Emperor's Vision, exactly as he had forseen.
General Steelstrike says: The light transported us beneath the surface of Azeroth, but still under the light of this star we named Beledar.
General Steelstrike says: So many died as the armada crashed into the cliffs. We thought the eternal flame of Arathor snuffed out that day.
General Steelstrike says: Then as we labored to rescue this stowaway child, Faerin, we discovered that she had preserved embers of the flame, at risk to her own life.
General Steelstrike says: Brave fool. Yet I'm eternally grateful that she held on to that symbol of hope. Don't tell her I said that.
Once again, this sounds familiar. The reason why no one has sailed west of Kalimdor is because great storms make it impossible to cross. At the start of Dragonflight, a book that we found in Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr -
the same dungeon containing the book that first mentioned Khaz Algar
- seemingly contained an explanation for these storms, and confirmed that a land does indeed exist to the west.
According to
Wreckage Analysis Report
, the storms are the defenses of "heretics" who live in a place called "Avaloren". A later book,
Return of the Nightsquall
, talks about a pirate captain - the Nightsquall - who has successfully sailed through the storms and found treasures in the lands beyond.
Presumably, then, the Arathi Empire is somewhere to the west, across the same "Storming Sea" that keeps us from visiting. It may even be Avaloren - though if it is, the Titan Keepers must be wrong about the storms being their defenses, since it seems unlikely they would have allowed their own expedition be caught in them.
For now, the Arathi are unable to return, not even by magic. In a side questline, we learn that while Arathi mages were sent on the expedition to set up portals back to the Arathi Empire once they arrived, all of them died in the storm - well, all except for one apprentice, who never learned how to make portals home.
Sadly. I'm the only mage left of the Hallowfall Expedition.
I was a mere apprentice when we set out, fifteen years ago. My masters were core to the mission. They were to set up portals back home whenever we arrived at our destination. That way. we'd have a steady flow of supplies and reinforcements.
It was a stroke of darkest luck that every single one died in the crash.
<Wenren lets out a long, mournful sigh.>
And I never learned how to make a portal home while I had the chance.
However, it does seem certain that we will see the Arathi Empire sooner or later. After all, the expedition is eager to return home, and we have a tendency to help any newfound allies we make achieve their goals.
The Arathi Empire
If we do ever visit the Arathi Empire, what will we find? At one point in Hallowfall's main questline, we can ask Faerin more about her home. She describes parades through the city, and lynxes in ceremonial armor.
At some point. you'll have to try our Imperial Wine! It's made with grapes from the priory, and is heated with the sacred flame.
We only drink it on special occasions, so just drinking it is enough to conjure thoughts of good times.
What can you tell me of the Arathi Empire?
I was young when we left, but I have some memories.
I remember the parades through the city streets, everyone would be out and cheering as the army walked by. I remember the lynxes in ceremonial armor, resplendent and regal.
I remember the park near where I used to live, my parents would take me for walks there, and we'd feed the animals.
Most of all though, I remember the feeling of belonging. I remember my family. I remember my friends.
Lynxes are commonplace among the Arathi, acting as loyal companions. A bit of local flavor, but suddenly there is a lot more context for the game shop item, the
Sunwarmed Furline
.
Faerin Lothar says: The cats are trained as well as the soldiers are. When one bonds to you, you have a friend for life.
Alleria Windrunner says: Do you have a lynx?
Faerin Lothar says: Oh--no. No, no. no. I am not a cat person.
Shop mounts have often hinted at things we might see in the game's future. The Sunwarmed Furline was unique when it was introduced - a giant flying lynx-like cat, unlike any cats we've seen in the game before, adorned with elf-like decorations and associated with the sun. Now, with the Arathi's association with the Light, the fact that
many of them seem to be half-elves
, and their love for large cats - some of which look very similar to the Sunwarmed Furline - we're finally seeing where this mount fits in.
Even the Sunwarmed Furline's flavor text is suddenly a lot more significant. "The presence of the giant felines heralds the beginning of the end for the birds of Azeroth." Xal'atath, the Harbinger, also heralds the beginning of the end - at least she intends to. Renilash does seem to finally be on its way.
The Arathi Emperor
One final question that's worth asking is just who is this Arathi Emperor, the one who has visions like Prophet Velen, who caused the Hallowfall expedition in the first place?
In the Eastern Kingdoms, it was Thoradin who founded the empire of Arathor, and his descendants who founded the kingdom of Stormwind. The last of Thoradin's line was Anduin Lothar, the hero of the Alliance that Anduin was named after. Presumably, Faerin Lothar is a descendant of the Thoradin line, but in a conversation with Anduin, she reveals her family - while noble - have seen better times.
Anduin Wrynn says: Did I hear that right, earlier? You're Lothar?
Faerin says: You know the name?
Anduin Wrynn says: Know it? I was named for Anduin Lothar, one of Stormwnd's greatest heroes. He was close friends with my grandfather, King Llane Wrynn.
Anduin Wrynn says: Few names hold higher esteem. You must be a lady, or a--
Faerin says: Oh not don't you start using formalrties on me! My family is noble, but it's been long since we've seen great fortune.
For now, the Emperor of the Arathi remains a mystery - as does the Arathi Empire itself. Hopefully, we'll visit both in time, maybe in a future patch.
