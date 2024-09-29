The Queen is No More - Team Liquid Nerub-ar Palace World First Reactions

Kill was all possible by THD.
grtz Liquid
They splatted her watermelon.
Congratulations Team Liquid on an epic RWF win!
Now that they beat the easy part of the game they can do the TRUE end game.SoB and GB on a +10.Imagine having a season were WORLD FIRST raiders fail/failed 80% of their keys.And no I WISH I was trolling.
Will they be disqualified for exploiting one boss?
Is this actually first time after a while all bosses went first down by them? Congrats Liquid! Despite how some people will start talking about timezone etc Echo this tier was out of focus, they had chance to kill it before Liquid take it down.
Imagine having twice the player base and getting smoked but 25% in RWF. gj EU.
Thd is absolute beast, they would have all blown to shts if he wouldnt have last second grab that essencelove the max in the backround KILL IT!
only possible because op preservation drakes