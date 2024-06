Planning Professions for Alt Armies

Remix makes leveling so easy I am rolling characters on a new realm. With that said I would like to have every profession on at least one character but maybe additional tailoring/alchemy for tranmutes.



In terms of who gets what for transmog maybe or racials or whatever does it matter who gets what. How would you set it up? For example would your druid get mining/herb and your plate wearing get blacksmithing and something else, cloth wearer tailoring and alchemy, etc.



Pairing is less important than it used to be, especially with war bands coming up. Race will be much (!) more important, just like is is now.



For Herbalism + Mining you'd ideally want to be a Dracthyr, for the perception buff. Highmountain Tauren (mining) and Tauren (Herbalism) are options thanks to Deftness increase, but ideally you want as much perception procs as possible. It is likely Dracthyr will be able to play new classes soonish, maybe in pre-patch.



I made this post a while ago, ranked in 'order' of the profs that gain the most benefit for being a certain race:



Alchemy +5 / Goblin

Alchemy +5 / Goblin Enchanting +5 / Blood Elf

Jewelcrafting +5 / Draenei

Blacksmithing +5 / Lightforged Draenei & Dark Iron Dwarf

Leatherworking +2 / Kul’Tiran

Herbalism, Mining & Skinning +2% Perception / Dracthyr

Inscription +5 / Nightborne

Engineering +5 / Gnome

Tailoring + 2 / Kul’Tiran

Mining +5 & 25% Deftness / Highmountain Tauren, Dracthyr 2% Perception, Earthen 2% Finesse

Herbalism +5 & 25% Deftness / Tauren, Dracthyr 2% Perception, Earthen 2% Finesse

Skinning +5 & 25% Deftness / Worgen, Dracthyr 2% Perception, Earthen 2% Finesse



Especially the first 4 have the most benefit, as certain crafts gain a proc chance of 16.6% or even 33% in some cases. In a few cases it even goes to 100%.



So my advice is to stick with the races of the first 4 professions, and pair them with the ones below. Or ideally, pair most profs with Alchemy. In an ideal situation:





Goblin, Alchemy + Tailoring

Goblin, + Blood Elf, Enchanting + Alchemy

+ Draenei, Jewelcrafting + Alchemy

+ Dark Iron Dwarf (or Lightforged Draenei), Blacksmithing + Alchemy

+ Kul'Tiran, Leatherworking + Tailoring

+ Nightborne, Inscription + Alchemy

+ Gnome, Engineering + Alchemy

+ Dracthyr (or Earthen, Tauren, Highmountain Tauren), Mining + Herbalism (dual gatherer is adviced, as there are benefits like Propagated Spores)

Cursive = for transmute cooldowns and cloth crafting cooldowns.



The new Earthen race will have a passive 2% Finesse buff, so it could be a viable option for gathering professions.

Good question. I don't think it matters, honestly.



When you talk about alt armies the way people do now, you're really just talking like 12 characters they can log in on and press tailoring and alch CD buttons for the entire expansion.



Myself, I'm more like you- I like having ever profession. But does the class really matter? I don't think so, really. It's nice to make your own gear with your own armor class, but you might not even want to set up all gear crafters immediately. When it comes to herb/mine, druids don't have the advantage they once did, either. They're adding the ability to make your Flight Form into Sky Riding, but either way you're basically on the same page via mounted/flight form gathering, you have to grab the KP talent to do it.



Now DF did throw us a curve ball with races, because extra skill points in a worked in our favor with the HSV. People both over and under estimated it's power. It did make a couple items across the board slightly more profitable in theory with good procs for some people, but RNG is RNG, so theory and practice don't generally bear out the expected results, and it didn't actually make it unprofitable to be any race. Now in TWW, with them making the item contribution of skill 40% instead of 25%, I think it's likely even less of a big deal- but you could, in theory, go through and look at races and pick some out in that manner. I wouldn't go changing any old characters professions and lose previous expansions work over it, though, and realistically, I'd just play what you want. There are no advantages so big that they matter that much, to me.



NPC Work Orders

NPC Work Orders to offer "REWARDS"

These to include recipes you might not already know!

Clearly, bugged still, but the concept is cool!



Early Flipping Strategy for TWW?



I wanted to do goldmaking attempts on DF and my plan was to use crafting but I failed, I couldn't keep up due to IRL stuff so in the end, I did nothing. I partly failed because it required a lot of grind and build up to do something. Generally, I have never been good at goldmaking in WoW but I haven't tried enough either, this time I will use a new approach that I used on another game (ESO) and few times on wow too and it made me gold, it is a very simple approach that is based on pure logic. In fact, I have never failed a trade with this approach. This approach is especially good for those like me who start fresh and have little to no knowledge about the AH markets due to not playing and trading on previous expansions.



First of all, before dwelling into the approach, let me say that there is no way to add value on items on WoW that will lead to a predictable profit, crafting/professions don't add value to items that affect their price, the relative value of materials compared to crafted goods is not always in the favor of the crafted goods, the only thing that increase the price of an item is the demand, it's like a stock market. Crafting is not like real life manufacturing, the real world works differently and is more predictable, also the marketing is different there, on wow AH you sell through the same portal with everyone else. So, the best approach is to treat wow items as stocks, you only need to think if their demand will increase or drop in the future.



The logic of the approach:



We target only ultra demanded goat items that are also rare and expensive, these are usually Epic Boes or Recipes but this can include others as well such as cosmetics. These items must be new and released along with TWW. We aim to snipe early all of these items without bothering with their price, since the price will go up early once all of the players find out about them. They have to be rare and expensive because it's easier to markup an expensive item and it's easier to have exposure and make sales when there are less players in the market, we follow a high ticket approach. I don't like a high volume approach that is based on materials or common crafted goods, in the past I always failed with such approach, it's harder to make sales because there are many others in the market, it's harder to predict if they will go up or down, these items can drop in price quickly due to inflation.



Steps:



Make a list with every strong item of the new expansion, not sure if this info is already available due to datamining Just snipe them with TSM and then list them for a markup, you can experiment with different ranges of prices until you find the best one, you want to start big and then dropping from there.



Of course, such approach will work the best early in the expansion but then again every market is at its best during the start of a major event, not when it ends, this is true for almost every item based market out there, few markets sustain their value and predictability throughout the event, these are usually service based markets.



So, no more weird guides, no more strange transmog or old school items, no more special niche, no more alt or craft build ups, no more searching and testing for gold mine items that don't exist, this approach is fast and effective, it couldn't be simpler. It can act as a guide in the chaotic world of the wow AH market.



The only thing we care about is demand and we can easily estimate this just by looking on an item, so once we do that, we just buy that item, it's the best thing that we can do. There are simply no other parameters that we can use to predict the profitability of an item.

Interesting approach, but I think the real world and WoW's economies have more in common than you think. The biggest difference is the fluidity of markets. Blizz has an inherently bad system that turns every transaction, whether craft order or AH, into a PvP match. With craft orders, it's fighting to get the orders and have the skills to fulfill them, with crafting goods to sell, or selling raw goods, the different qualities don't represent the real world well, and the last out first sold model does incentivize people to post and keep the same price rather than the solution being always undercut, but it incentivizes other poor or unintuitive behaviors as well.



Your approach might work, but it carries with it inherent risks, too. The market can be unpredictable, or change drastically, and you can't control the prices of other people, so there's a significant chance others will go lower to make sales as the market comes up, and markets change fairly quickly, more going down than up. Not saying don't go with your approach, it's actually a pretty common one, and despite the risks, it could actually pay off big.



I think you misunderstand how the DF profession system worked, too, though. Realistically, it took 15-20 minutes a week, maybe a little longer on some weeks, to max out your points. There were no catchups, but points were incredibly frontloaded. By Season 2, you could reasonably become a master level crafter on a new character in an hour or so, with one time points, provided you had a good plan to specialize in a specific market. If you took an hour or so a week to also knock out some rep on those characters, you'd unlock a huge amount of one time points in addition to that. It's actually a system that played very well to a first time crafter, as far as knowledge points went. The biggest issue is Blizzard, as usual, has mad the system obfuscated and convoluted, leading people to spread their points in the least beneficial way, or to not actually understand how their stats were applied. It's kind of a joke that they actually said that they never intended to add more RNG to crafting, because that's LITERALLY all they did, on a multiple-tier system, to the point where the only real way to be sure about things is to use multiple addons to calculate stats, figures, and keep track of prices you paid vs what profit you might be able to make assuming RNG is in your favor, which, it usually isn't unless you're crafting in massive batches. The system had it's problems- but contrary to popular belief, "grind" was not really one of them.



Your approach should gather you a lot of valuable market data, though, which will be great when it comes to flipping. If you pay attention to more than the big ticket items, and look at different consumables and materials as well, you could make a killing off those, just by knowing which weeks and days will offer you the best range of prices.



Hope your approach kicks a** and nets you millions- I'll be keeping my eyes peeled too, but I've always been horrible at sniping. (Ironic, since my main is a MM hunter)

