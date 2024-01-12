Current Winning Tier Set Bonuses and Transmogs for Dragonflight Season 4

Bring back Mind Sear
Feels like most of the ones in the lead are the ones with highest player power, even though they've said they'll re-balance them.
R.I.P. to people that only pvp.
im not doing GS again as frost mage, cya next expansion o7
The number of unique votes cast is so laughable. An effort only mirrored by the level of creativity going into S4
What's the point of voting S3 for tmogs when you can get them right now?
For season 4 i would like to get the pvp colors switched to pve as someone who has the pve colors i have no care to play for sets i already have but if they switched like elite pvp color to mythic and normal pvp to heroic that would give people who already have the sets something to chase
Sorry, Ret PvP'ers, but you're a minority group and I want to at least be good in one form of PvE content.
They should've lets us vote on all tier sets looks with DF bonuses.. so lazy.
i know that like 75% of mages love glacials spike but for those of us that dont like it im not a fan of still being forced to take it. At least with season 2 not having glacial spike was only like a 4% dps loss
How did they get this data?
I'am glad that VotI mog is getting some love from the community.
R.I.P. Ret pvp again
This is a terrible idea and I genuinely can't understand the thought process behind itIt's lazy, restrictive and ultimately frustrating for those who don't want to deal with a particular playstyle again. They should have either;- Made a new tier set for every spec - Let us pick and choose w/e set we want at any point- Mix and match set bonuses on the fly
Shocked at how many season 1 set bonuses are winning.