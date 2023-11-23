Tabard of the Tyr's Guard Quest Discovered on the PTR

I look forward to Kul Tiran and Night Elf paladins.
Can't wait to rock my glorious set mog on a kultiran =]
I can't wait to see Night Elf, Kul'tiran, and etc Paladins soon. Specially Kul'tirans.
A Kultiran paladin is my dream race. Plate sets look really good on the beefy race, and the only plate-wearing class I enjoy is paladin.
For those who like playing paladins, I hope this means that Paladin is the next class to go global and let every race be involved. The light is just some form of faith turned into magic, and we have lore-related examples of many races, and (nearly?) every race can be both warrior and priest. The Tyrguard would be a great way to introduce the paladin playstyle to the few playable races that can't be paladins. Speculation aside, this is nice. Should've just been part of the reward for this week's stuff since it's so minor, but it's all good. One more vanity item that hopefully doesn't fail to be awarded on time again!
Oh good! This will satisfy the players who want Void Elf/Forsaken Pallys too :D