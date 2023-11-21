A Relocated Disc Tyr Finale Quest in Patch 10.2 (Story Spoilers)

WARNING: Patch 10.2 Story Spoilers in this post!

I understand, <player>--a lot has happened.

Travard recruited us--the Tyr's Guard--to help him recover the disc of Tyr that contained the keeper's memories.

He recruited you to teach us how to be adventurers and to keep us alive.

Then Chromie and Eternus had us deploy temporal beacons to find the location of the disc of Tyr, which had been lost in the timeways.

The disc is now in the Nighthold in another timeway with Elisande. And we're ready to take it back.

Eternus: The portal to the Nighthold is ready. I have tried to place you out of immediate danger.

Nozdormu: Be careful. This is not our timeline, but with the knowledge Elisande could potentially gain from the disc, she could be a threat to us all.

Travard: All right, everyone. This is it: our most important mission.

Travard: We are going to the Nighthold, and we're going to get back that disc!

Travard: Charge!

Hadwin: Last one in's a soggy troll!

Nolaki: Better a soggy troll than an ogre-faced man!

Talthis: Can you two please take this seriously for once?

Valunei: Light guide us... For Tyr!

Elisande: Time bends to my whim. You cannot win!

Valunei: She used... time magic?

Nolaki: And moved us back to before we attacked her!

Talthis: With her mastery of time magic, we need a plan. I have one that may work, <player>.

Elisande: My people's future lies with the disc; leave me to study it.

Elisande: Leave me to the disc, insect!

Nolaki: That still didn't work. We need to think this through.

Talthis: You let Elisande go?

Valunei: I believe that is what Tyr would have done.

Hadwin: You did the right thing, Valunei. She wanted to help her people. We were the ones attacking her.

Travard: You have all done well. We have accomplished our mission. Now we will forge the future of the Tyr's Guard.

Travard: Let's return with the disc, <player>. I believe Tyr has waited long enough!

Keeper Tyr: How long have I slumbered?

Alexstrasza the Life-Binder: Too long, Tyr. Much too long.

Keeper Tyr: You have not changed, Alexstrasza. Or you, Nozdormu.

Keeper Tyr: But what of the other Aspects?

Nozdormu: Time has not been kind to all of us. But new Aspects have risen to take their place.

Keeper Tyr: Then you have suffered in my absence. Is that why you have reforged me?

Alexstrasza the Life-Binder: At first, yes. But you join us now in a time of peace--and friendship.

Alexstrasza the Life-Binder: If it were not for our new ally, Captain Travard and the Tyr's Guard, we may have lost you forever.

Travard: I... we, the Tyr's Guard, have followed your example for centuries. We would be honored if you would stay and speak to us at our headquarters.

Alexstrasza the Life-Binder: Come, Tyr. There is so much we all have to tell you.

Travard: Tyr, we each have dedicated our lives to serving you and your memory. I must ask you... what is your will?

Keeper Tyr: My will? It is to continue the titans' mission... Forgive me, where are the vrykul?

Travard: They exist, but they are us. I--a human--descended from them. Many races coexist here on Azeroth. And in the Tyr's Guard.

Keeper Tyr: Yes, I see you have a troll in your ranks and a...

Travard: Nolaki, yes. And a draenei, Valunei.

Keeper Tyr: I have much to learn, it seems. That is my will then. You will be my guides.

Travard: Oh, um. Yes, we'd be honored!