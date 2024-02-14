Spring Reveler Armor Models in Dressing Room - Noblegarden-Themed Cosmetics

They're nice but that's a shame that they're only printed on the body basically, even the belt..
Cant wait for the in game holidays to be over so we can have some items fit for a more adult audience, rahter than just pink stuff and gardening stuff 24/7. Got boring really fast.
No hair? )
Total lack of 3D elements make them look pretty old and actually kinda weirds me out lol.
If the Noble Garden revamp os anything like the Love is in the Air revamp, I'm excited 😊
Also, the non-3D pants, shoes and belt can be used for mog for other outfits. I like my mog to be a bit more understated, rather than the overtly glowy, pointy stuff. So a few more basic mog items are welcomed.
The hats would be 100x better if they didn't make you bald. The removal of hair makes them unusable to me :(Hopefully the dresses get some 3D assets added later. They'd look so good if the white top fabric layer wasn't sticking to the model
More clipping hats.
Its a shame that we still have to be bald when wearing most head items. Steal Wildstar's idea at least and have the hair change a bit to avoid clipping (or just figure out a way to hide hair around a certain point of the model).
Bald stuff, no ty
please no new manuscripts to collect for this holiday!
They would look pretty if they weren't just printed on the same old !@#$ model from classic. Shame on you Blizzard.
So we're going to get the ugly yellow for the holiday and the best-looking one, the purple, as a $30 store bundle, aren't we?