WoW Token Redemption for Balance Not Functioning on EU Servers - Blizzard Working on a Fix

R.I.P Wow 14.2.2024
Might literally stop me playing WoW. I'm not interested in giving money to this &*!@ company, but I had enough gold to pay for TWW with tokens and play for several months.
I would presume this is related to the fact almost all of Europe is going local currency instead of euro which blizzard hasn't officially shared new pricing structures of they only announced Argentinas change with price exampleshttps://i.imgur.com/A5OikJp.pngEDIT: For the people who don’t know Europe and EU are not interchangeable or the same, EU is a union of some European countries
They should've made it that you can't buy other games, but just ingame WoW things, like services and mounts/cosmetics.. That way it would be contained within the game but still have value for players.
So what changed?
I feel this shows that they are looking at the token-balance relationship. There is too much gold in the system and they seem to hate people buying things in the shop with "gold". They see it as "free" while we know that tokens are just other player's real money where Blizzard gets a cut.Maybe they should first identify the methods that players unscrupulously generate raw gold and act on it in a timely manner. Do more to combat bots.Remove the ability to buy items in the Shop with balance that can then be gifted. I suspect there is a commercial group that buys tokens for gold and then buys and sells gifted licenses, which then are used for more bots. The total removal of balance would be a pain for normal players who simply want to buy shop cosmetic items and expansions.
Honestly, if this is true it's probably a good thing for the health of the game. It's unfortunate for anyone overseas with terrible exchange rates. But for the most part, Blizzard Balance from tokens is just another incentive for RMT/Boosting, and also helps keep people actively hostile toward the company still subscribed to the game (Literally people above this post as examples). I think the community would be better with those folks leaving so, this sounds good to me. A step in the right direction.And I'm saying this as someone who bought TWW epic with my hard earned gold.
Well this is sad. Anybody who thinks Blizzard is generating gold out of thin air and selling it is stupid. Just by the fact that WoW token has ran out of stock multiple times it is proven that gold is only exchanged between players so token doesn't impact game economy. I have bought so many Acti/Blizzard games and in game items for different games using gold so losing that ability because of some clueless European politicians is sad, hopefully it is only a temporary bug.
I jsut noticed it cause i wanted to extend my gametime, token says only gametime, and the window popup looks newly designed different from the old, i dont think its a bug, this is sure intended... guess the new expansion is the last thing i bought via token/ingame gold, sad... i bought all expansion via that token the last years, plus diablo 3+4, sad to see that go, but maybe i think a bit more if i really want to buy in future.