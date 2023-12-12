Spiked Counterweight Trinket Buffed on Weekly Reset

Nice very nice trinket for hunter bm
Meanwhile DH's are still doing 20% more dmg than anyone else, guess they got their priorities right XD
I had one in my cache and I didn't choose it. I swear to god, if it turns out it makes the trinket good, I'm going to be so $%^&ing sad. Please announce this before the vault day...
Ah, that's real reasonable. I had a 483 one in my vault last week and took tokens instead cos it was garbage. If it's suddenly BiS because of this I'm gonna be super salty.
think' could be better to increase his proc rate increased instead of damages x_x
I just want its proccing to be consistent. It seems to have a drastically different proc rate on raid bosses than it does on training dummies and yet another proc rate when in time walking dungeons.. I've had it not proc at all, proc as ~4% of total damage and ~20% total damage.
Very good trinket for shadow priests can't wait !