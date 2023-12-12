This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Abattoir of Zir Tier 25 Showcase By Rob2628
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 36 min ago
by
Tharid
Diablo 4 streamer and content creator Rob2628 gave us a first look at the final Tier 25 of the Abattoir of Zir, Diablo 4's newest endgame challenge. A Chinese Diablo 4 community member opened a portal to the final AoZ tier for him - and, to no one's surprise, monster health values are off the charts. As of right now, not a single player has cleared Tier 25 of the Abattoir - and the video shows exactly why!
Rob2628 YouTube Channel Tier 25 AoZ Video Showcase
Video Highlights
Despite the high ping on the Asia servers, Rob gives Tier 25 a try - not least because a Chinese player opened the portal for him, meaning they must have cleared Tier 24 before.
As expected, it is apparent that the final limitation of progressing through the Abattoir of Zir is monster health. Rob uses a fully decked-out Barbarian in this video (he's playing both
HotA Barbarian
and
Whirlwind Barbarian
) but has no chance to keep up with the challenge timer.
From a video by Wudijo, who has tested Diablo 4's newest endgame content at Blizzard's headquarters after Blizzcon
, we know that, at least right now, players aren't really supposed to clear Tier 25 of the Abattoir. Rob can confirm that his damage is far too low, even with on level 25.
The monster level in a Tier 25 Abattoir of Zir instance is 160. Based on the community's and Rob's calculations, monsters in Tier 25 could have 1300% increased health compared to Tier 1.
Despite
the community's mixed reactions
, Rob thinks that having content which is currently impossible to clear is a good thing, most likely because players will have a challenge to go against for the remainder of the season.
Since having the portal opened for him, Rob2628 has also cleared Tier 24, meaning more Tier 25 attempts without having to face the high ping. We'll have to wait and see if the insanely high health of these mobs can be overcome - and if the Abattoir of Zir will actually fall.
