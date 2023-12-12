Amirdrassil Weekly DPS Rankings - Dragonflight Season 3 Week 4

Disclaimers and Source

Specs considered underpowered are generally played less and tend to appear weaker than they are.

This happens as many performance-oriented players tend to play the strongest spec or class, increasing the gap between top and bottom specs even further.

Position of specs for the 95th percentile might be skewed by alternative strategies and parse funneling. We're including the chart showing all percentiles' results to paint a better picture for all specs.

Tier acquisition will skew how balance looks for the first weeks of Season 3.

Dragonflight Season 3 DPS Rankings - Mythic Amirdrassil the Dream's Hope During the Week of December 5th







Position Spec and Class Population Size Change from

Last Week (Heroic)



1 Assassination Rogue 11537 0

2 Subtlety Rogue 2027 ↑2

3 Outlaw Rogue 4091 ↑3

4 Marksmanship Hunter 557 ↓1

5 Havoc Demon Hunter 17171 0

6 Elemental Shaman 2327 ↑3

7 Beast Mastery Hunter 21226 ↓5

8 Demonology Warlock 14775 ↓1

9 Enhancement Shaman 10351 ↓1

10 Balance Druid 12481 0

11 Fury Warrior 11890 0

12 Feral Druid 2781 ↑2

13 Unholy Death Knight 6251 ↑6

14 Frost Death Knight 1805 ↑9

15 Destruction Warlock 2328 ↑2

16 Affliction Warlock 410 0

17 Survival Hunter 536 ↓2

18 Arcane Mage 6852 ↓5

19 Shadow Priest 4235 ↓7

20 Devastation Evoker 2517 ↑5

21 Arms Warrior 3021 ↓1

22 Windwalker Monk 2660 ↑4

23 Frost Mage 6998 ↓5

24 Fire Mage 2759 ↓3

25 Retribution Paladin 11940 ↓3

26 Augmentation Evoker 14182 ↓2





Class Writer Commentary

Marksmanship Hunter





Marksmanship's biggest strength is AoE damage, and especially the bursty kind. It is heavily target-capped, but that is actually fine for fights like Council (at most 3 targets), and Larodar (3 adds and a boss). With the help of



Due to AoE damage naturally being higher, though, this actually inflates Marksmanship's standings in the DPS Rankings somewhat. Marksmanship is the second-least popular spec in Mythic, and it is only represented in the logs of 6 bosses, many of which are AoE-centric where it performs very well. Swapping the Statistics over to single-target fights like Volcoross, Marksmanship is unfortunately one of the weakest specs in the game. It also suffers a large single-target DPS loss when going for its AoE talents.



Overall, Marksmanship is a bit of a one-trick pony. If a fight has low-target AoE, ideally in short bursts, it can be one of the best specs in the game for dealing with just that - but its single-target damage will suffer when chasing that AoE - and even in its pure single-target build, it has very poor single-target output. The capped nature of its AoE also makes it a dubious choice for heavily uncapped fights like Tindral.



Finally, a lot of its extraordinary performances, such as the ones on Larodar, are heavily relying on Power Infusion (for which Marksmanship is a good, but not best, target) and Blessing of Autumn

Balance Druid





Lately, you've seen guilds prefer Feral over Balance for raid. This comes down to a couple factors like your inability to DPS Tindral roots effectively and melee requirements on both Fyrakk and Tindral Sageswift. Druid in general is very squishy versus raid damage profiles, and Balance is the weakest of the 4 specs. This requires them to be babysat more than other specs. Currently, Balance Druid is more or less fine in Mythic raid content. Their damage isn't spectacular and mostly gets carried by Council of Dreams on overall metrics. Mark of the Wild is the primary reason that Druid is brought this tier, and being a DPS Druid Balance has an easier time slotting into a comp over other specs.Lately, you've seen guilds prefer Feral over Balance for raid. This comes down to a couple factors like your inability to DPS Tindral roots effectively and melee requirements on both Fyrakk and Tindral Sageswift. Druid in general is very squishy versus raid damage profiles, and Balance is the weakest of the 4 specs. This requires them to be babysat more than other specs.

Subtlety Rogue



Subtlety Rogue in Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope



The

I was invited to write about the general strength of Subtlety and give perspective on why it performs so well, so let's get started!



Strenghs of Subtlety



There are multiple reasons for the good performance. I will review what I think is important, and discuss each individually.



Why is Subtlety Rogue so good?

Why is Subtlety Rogue so good?



Enhancement Shaman





A lot of the heavy lifting is done by the new Tier 31 set bonus, which has done wonders for our niches of low cooldown burst and priority damage through Elementalist build, elevating it to the premier pick. This came at the cost of Storm having as much relevance, but after a full Season of it a change of pace is welcome just like the transition from Season 1 to 2.



When it comes to encounters within Amirdrassil, 6 of the 9 encounters have adds that all spawn on favourable timers, allowing us to make use of our extremely efficient AoE (that has the added benefit of costing no real single target damage to do), making us a top tier melee pick when combined with the one weakness - uncapped burst AoE - and the only place that really impacts us is



From a performance standpoint, this season puts us in a place within the raiding meta that's really hard to be sad about. We bring a wealth of damage profiles so we can meaningfully contribute to each encounter, some extra raid utility via Augmentation target outside of cooldowns when they're looking for a more sustained profile between their just how good the gameplay feels now between the



I personally think the spec comes with a lot of room to flex skill and fight knowledge now, and has clear, defined strengths and weaknesses that keep it relevant in a raid without being oppressive to other classes or encourage stacking. It's definitely one of the more frustrating specs to pick up because of the many elements present in its playstyle, but its carved out a defined and unique loop that's extremely satisfying when it "clicks". In a season where many are (in many cases rightfully) quick to point out the flaws in their spec, I think it's only fair in the case of Enhancement to highlight both how strong the spec is, and how good of a job the design team has done to get us here. Enhancement has seen a really big turnaround over the past few years, and Dragonflight has seen that trend continue with each added Season. This seems to have culminated in Amirdrassil where, for the most part, the spec is remarkably good at what it does and is both a strong performer and very desirable, all while having an extremely enjoyable (although... unique) playstyle to go along with it instead of needing to rely on gimmicks.A lot of the heavy lifting is done by the new, which has done wonders for our niches of low cooldown burst and priority damage through Primordial Wave , and emphasizing our extremely valuable funnel potential. Alongside that, the talent changes made in the lead up to Season 3's release did a lot to smooth out some of the flaws related to resource starvation in thebuild, elevating it to the premier pick. This came at the cost ofhaving as much relevance, but after a full Season of it a change of pace is welcome just like the transition from Season 1 to 2.When it comes to encounters within, 6 of the 9 encounters have adds that all spawn on favourable timers, allowing us to make use of our extremely efficient AoE (that has the added benefit of costing no real single target damage to do), making us a top tier melee pick when combined with the Windfury Totem we bring. Between the high single target, cleave and funnel, there really is onlyweakness - uncapped burst AoE - and the only place that really impacts us is Tindral . This reflects in the statistics, as more guilds defeat it and logs appear, Enhancement will trend downward due to the overall average, but don't worry our actual value and potential is still well above the average on every other encounter in the raid. Most importantly of all, the final encounter in Fyrakk has ample opportunity for us to flex our low cooldown burst tools, and some extremely important windows that we can make use of funnel for - we're not just a Windfury Totem here we're a legitimate high value spec in our own right.From a performance standpoint, this season puts us in a place within the raiding meta that's really hard to be sad about. We bring a wealth of damage profiles so we can meaningfully contribute to each encounter, some extra raid utility via Wind Rush Totem and Ancestral Guidance , and a melee party buff with Windfury Totem . We also serve as a solidtarget outside of cooldowns when they're looking for a more sustained profile between their Breath of Eons . While our trademark build diversity is a little down compared to previous seasons, that it's still close is a small miracle considering other specs are struggling to even get one functioning this well. Our defense is still a little on the flimsy side and the amount we have to sacrifice to heal is well above others, but that's more of a nitpick. It's really hard to downplaythe gameplaynow between the Primordial Wave themed set bonus, the extra Maelstrom Weapon from reworked Elemental Assault and the improved tree pathing to reach Elemental Blast easily.think the spec comes with a lot of room to flex skill and fight knowledge now, and has clear, defined strengths and weaknesses that keep it relevant in a raid without being oppressive to other classes or encourage stacking. It's definitely one of the more frustrating specs to pick up because of the many elements present in its playstyle, but its carved out a defined and unique loop that's extremely satisfying when it "clicks". In a season where many are (in many cases rightfully) quick to point out the flaws in their spec, I think it's only fair in the case of Enhancement to highlight both how strong the spec is, and how good of a job the design team has done to get us here.

