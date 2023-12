Amirdrassil Weekly DPS Rankings - Dragonflight Season 3 Week 4

In Mythic Amirdrassil, Marksmanship has seen powerful use on a few fights, namely the Council of Dreams and Larodar. As of writing this, Marksmanship actually occupies the #1 DPS Spot for Larodar!Marksmanship's biggest strength is AoE damage, and especially the bursty kind. It is heavily target-capped, but that is actually fine for fights like Council (at most 3 targets), and Larodar (3 adds and a boss). With the help of Blessing of Autumn , 2-minute specs like Marksmanship can sync their cooldowns with Larodar's add spawns. Pair this with Marksmanship's incredible burst AoE, the Heavy Ammo talent, and maybe a touch of Power Infusion , and you can have some amazing performances on AoE-centered fights.Due to AoE damage naturally being higher, though, this actually inflates Marksmanship's standings in the DPS Rankings somewhat. Marksmanship is the second-least popular spec in Mythic, and it is only represented in the logs of 6 bosses, many of which are AoE-centric where it performs very well. Swapping the Statistics over to single-target fights like Volcoross, Marksmanship is unfortunately one of the weakest specs in the game. It also suffers a large single-target DPS loss when going for its AoE talents.Overall, Marksmanship is a bit of a one-trick pony. If a fight has low-target AoE, ideally in short bursts, it can be one of the best specs in the game for dealing with just that - but its single-target damage will suffer when chasing that AoE - and even in its pure single-target build, it has very poor single-target output. The capped nature of its AoE also makes it a dubious choice for heavily uncapped fights like Tindral.Finally, a lot of its extraordinary performances, such as the ones on Larodar, are heavily relying on Power Infusion (for which Marksmanship is a good, but not best, target) and Blessing of Autumn



Enhancement has seen a really big turnaround over the past few years, and Dragonflight has seen that trend continue with each added Season. This seems to have culminated in Amirdrassil where, for the most part, the spec is remarkably good at what it does and is both a strong performer and very desirable, all while having an extremely enjoyable (although... unique) playstyle to go along with it instead of needing to rely on gimmicks.A lot of the heavy lifting is done by the new, which has done wonders for our niches of low cooldown burst and priority damage through Primordial Wave , and emphasizing our extremely valuable funnel potential. Alongside that, the talent changes made in the lead up to Season 3's release did a lot to smooth out some of the flaws related to resource starvation in thebuild, elevating it to the premier pick. This came at the cost ofhaving as much relevance, but after a full Season of it a change of pace is welcome just like the transition from Season 1 to 2.When it comes to encounters within, 6 of the 9 encounters have adds that all spawn on favourable timers, allowing us to make use of our extremely efficient AoE (that has the added benefit of costing no real single target damage to do), making us a top tier melee pick when combined with the Windfury Totem we bring. Between the high single target, cleave and funnel, there really is onlyweakness - uncapped burst AoE - and the only place that really impacts us is Tindral . This reflects in the statistics, as more guilds defeat it and logs appear, Enhancement will trend downward due to the overall average, but don't worry our actual value and potential is still well above the average on every other encounter in the raid. Most importantly of all, the final encounter in Fyrakk has ample opportunity for us to flex our low cooldown burst tools, and some extremely important windows that we can make use of funnel for - we're not just a Windfury Totem here we're a legitimate high value spec in our own right.From a performance standpoint, this season puts us in a place within the raiding meta that's really hard to be sad about. We bring a wealth of damage profiles so we can meaningfully contribute to each encounter, some extra raid utility via Wind Rush Totem and Ancestral Guidance , and a melee party buff with Windfury Totem . We also serve as a solidtarget outside of cooldowns when they're looking for a more sustained profile between their Breath of Eons . While our trademark build diversity is a little down compared to previous seasons, that it's still close is a small miracle considering other specs are struggling to even get one functioning this well. Our defense is still a little on the flimsy side and the amount we have to sacrifice to heal is well above others, but that's more of a nitpick. It's really hard to downplaythe gameplaynow between the Primordial Wave themed set bonus, the extra Maelstrom Weapon from reworked Elemental Assault and the improved tree pathing to reach Elemental Blast easily.think the spec comes with a lot of room to flex skill and fight knowledge now, and has clear, defined strengths and weaknesses that keep it relevant in a raid without being oppressive to other classes or encourage stacking. It's definitely one of the more frustrating specs to pick up because of the many elements present in its playstyle, but its carved out a defined and unique loop that's extremely satisfying when it "clicks". In a season where many are (in many cases rightfully) quick to point out the flaws in their spec, I think it's only fair in the case of Enhancement to highlight both how strong the spec is, and how good of a job the design team has done to get us here.