Siege of Orgrimmar AOTC Mount Datamined with Trader's Tender Cost

BRING BACK BLACK/PLAGUE PROTO DRAKES THEN
Incoming "But I got it live and it feels like nothing is sacred!"
Really hope they don't add raid mounts to the trading post.
Oh no
"The return of this mount would break a glass ceiling set in place for a decade now, which is the availability of Ahead of the Curve mounts....Allowing players to obtain one, even if a decade after the fact, would certainly shatter this paradigm and cause much debate in collector circles."Oh Blizz, how far you have fallen.
With items like this while I'm fully in support of returning currently unobtainable cosmetics, regardless of what content avenue they're in, the challenge needs to be something comparable, if the event in some way shape or form tunes the difficulty of the raid around current heroic raid difficulty it would be preferable.
Blizzard do not do this. You rewarded players for a accomplishment in game. And now you want to make it into a item you can buy. I think mounts and rewards play a big part in player's motivation to do the content you make. If you are going to sell those accomplishments I would bet you would see a huge drop in people raiding and playing m+ and pvp. It is bad for the game if you have nothing to strive for. And making these items real money transactions (Which they are since you can buy traders tender in bundles) makes them less special to players.
if they allow it to be purchased/obtained AFTER getting real AotC in Padamonium SoO, why not?
Nahh this is going too far, just add a recolor of it instead.
Neat.I see nothing wrong with doing this, and I got the mount all the way back when SoO was current. Fond memories, and this does nothing to diminish that.
Something people are forgetting is this was an AOTC mount rewarded for NORMAL and heroic.
Honestly, I'm fine with this. To me, the real prestigious things that ought to not ever be awarded again are the achievements themselves or time-specific titles (i.e. Famed Slayer of Raszageth). This mount can be separated from the achievement, which is exactly how I feel about other potential rewards like the Black and/or Plagued Proto-Drakes. I don't think it makes any sense for those two other mounts to be unobtainable or much harder to obtain, considering what the trend was going forward (any and all mount meta achievements still being available).Bringing back cosmetic rewards like this doesn't devalue the experiences of people who got them way back - they still had them for years after they weren't obtainable, so it's not like they didn't have their time in the sun. Same, in my opinion, goes for TCG rewards. I had no issue at all with them bringing back the Feldrake - I got it back in WoD and just because I see other people with it now doesn't devalue the enjoyment I had when I first got it. The same applies for anything else imo.
neat, would love it if they did this, earned back when it was current on NA, would love to get it for my EU account via trading post.
This would be a terrible decision. I understand that newer players and even returning players that missed AOTC mounts are sad that they missed their chance. But that's the whole point, they missed their chance. You're punishing the players that kept playing through those times for a very special mount for time put in during current content and rewarding returning players for what? Because they didn't get the chance to get those mounts for real life issues, job issues etc. If that's the case then award a token based system to acquire any mount in the game since the devs want to add events to get rare unobtainable mounts. How about you design new mounts or fully customizable mounts for the Trading Post? Maybe a mount that was supposed to be released during that expansion that got shelved.
Bring back the black and plagued proto drakes thenThey admitted it was a mistake to remove them, havent removed ANY glory mount since, and yet you can only get them for goldcap on the BMAH and even then they are rarely up.Let me be clear, I'm not saying to never add this back. But i am saying if you ARE going to ass it back when it was specifically made to be gotten in current content no matter how easy it was perceived (because bar not playing, if it was easy why dont you have it?) You have to bring back the other things players have wanted due to just straight up not being there either due to age or whatever reason, s that's always the only excuse given as to why they arent back "prestiege" and "you had to have been there"It wasnt prestigious to clear a 40 man raid with 15 people because 15 of them are afk and 10 suck.If you are going to put mounts that were designed to only be allowed to be gotten in the patch it was current then you MUST rectify that black and plagued proto drake situation.Hell while we are at it, re-add the ability to get atiesh like it should have been done when naxx was brought back, make t3 craftable without someone who already has t3, and bring back the scarab lord title.You cant use prestige or "had to have been there" at all after doing this for a reason why things cant come back.I'm of the mind that nothing should be permanently removed, esp in the case of naxx where nothing was even changed, including the t3 design. All that was done was level 80 versions of the same mobs and gear, the bosses didnt even change other than replacing Alexandros Mograine with Baron Rivendare even though they -both- were canonically killed around the same time and baron is just ..gone? while alex got to go to the shadowlands because "he gud guy always b4"
if this is true then would they also bring back all the other aotc mounts later on
corrupted ashbringer when