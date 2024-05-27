This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Shado-Pan Assault Reputation Weekly Instead of Daily
Players looking to complete the Throne of Thunder reputation,
Shado-Pan Assault
, in Remix have faced a strange quirk: reputation gains are obtained only once a week instead of every Throne of Thunder lockout.
Shado-Pan Assault
main source of reputation is defeating bosses in Throne of Thunder. However, players have noticed that characters are only receiving reputation gains once a week from raid bosses, instead of every day. This is likely a quirk from raids having a daily reset instead of weekly in Remix.
Sources of Reputation with
Shado-Pan Assault
This reputation is tied to
Throne of Thunder
. You will get the bulk of your reputation from running
Throne of Thunder
and getting reputation from trash and bosses.
Trash: 30 reputation (until 2999/3000 Neutral)
Bosses: 300 reputation
Ra-den
: 500 reputation.
Quests and Other Sources
A daily quest,
Champions of the Thunder King
, for 300 reputation, to defeat one of each type of elite rare champion on
Isle of Thunder
.
Secrets in the Isle of Thunder
: Turning in 3
Shan'ze Ritual Stone
.
Setting the Trap
: Summoning a specific boss, 300 reputation.
Treasures of the Thunder King
: Quest for first completing
Troves of the Thunder King
.
Players can also get
Shado-Pan Assault Insignia
for 100 reputation, which is found inside
Lei Shen's Burial Trove
, chests rewarded from completing
Troves of the Thunder King
each day.
Learn more about Troves of the Thunder King in our recent highlight:
Troves of the Thunder King in Remix
