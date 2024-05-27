Trove of the Treasure King - Daily Scenario for A Lot of Threads

Ignore little chests. Waste of time. You can easily get double or more spools shown in the vid from each run targeting strictly the big ones.
This place is straight BUSTED as a Demon Hunter. So easy to avoid a lot of the stuff, including bypassing the 3rd door completely. Can also get a lot of those chests that are out of reach for others.
Why dont you guys make a post about the shadow pan rep being absolutely broken and not giving any rep lmao, would like that to be made so blizzard can see and fix it
incoming nerf, WoWhead does it again :D
Are we even allowed to do this? Is this considered an exploitable amount of threads?
Newsflash: Blizzard doesn't care about wat we want or wat we find enjoyable, they'll nerf anything and punish anyone just for being slightly too OP.
Post about how the ensembles dont work instead? Get some eyes on that mess.
I remember this from back in the day. It was super annoying. I am going to continue ignoring all of the bronze farms and just get the 10,000 or so per day that Blizzard decided to give us via the welfare dailies, lol. It will be more than enough to get all the rewards and takes like 30 min a day.