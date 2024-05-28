List of Purchasable Ensembles Exclusive To MoP: Remix

Most other remix ensembles are bugged atm and cant be used if you have completed set before, blocking you from learning all various sources that ensemble offers.
You can't pruchase anything, cause you need 30k bronze a day to upgrade your gier a single tier and theres 25 tiers....
We already have the"All Rewards in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria - Achievements, Mounts, Ensembles"that literally list all things you can buy and if they are only remix or not.How many redundant post will we get?Is this Wowhead's quality from now on?
A lot of people are reporting being unable to use Remix ensembles because they know appearances the ensemble contains
It's so annoying that you can't buy some things because of stupid rules. If you already have the original kor'kron shaman set then you can't buy it on Remix, yet you can't use the original items on other classes than shaman.......
I can't learn the Tian Monastery sets on any toon because I have the leather-only version from the Pandaren starting zone. Real cool.
Alot of the ensembles seem bugged. It won't let me use them because it says I already know it, but I am definitely missing some of the pieces. The "Robes of Quiet Reflection" is one example, I didn't get the shirt, and it won't let me buy and re-learn it. I hope Blizzard will fix ensembles soon before the event is over!
Most of these aren't working properly. Consider fixing these instead of stopping players from eeking out a few hundred Bronze on the "for fun" event. Allow SOURCE collection.
Alot of ensembles are not collectable if you have completed the set on retail which is locking out alot of collectors from getting all these new ids. Also they need to add arsenals to remix for all the new weapon models.
We need weapon ensembles. Having to farm relentlessly on multiple toons to get the new weapon recolors is the opposite of how this event was supposed to function.