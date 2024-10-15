Severed Threads Nerub-ar Palace Buff Now Live - 2.25% Bonus Damage and Healing

3% sTONks
Is there a catchup?
Worst way of nerfing the raid ever in wow history. Even worse than the 30% buff in ICC. Different buff for different players, logging is screwed too if you are not capped.
If we are 7/8 heroic, can we can get the 8th one from the first boss on normal?
75 Kej is a bit much isn't it? That number doesn't seem right, I think it's bugged. No way would Blizzard give us 75 Kej. It should be brought in line with all the other ways to get Kej so around 10-25 Kej seems right. Sigh Foolish Blizzard giving us players to much Kej for our time.
I didn't get the buff increase when handing them in.Recieved 75 kej and buff wasn't updated. It's still 0% atm*Edit, this is a visual glitch, my ability dmg was increased when entering the raid.
It's really a nonsenic way to nerf a raid. No idea how they did come to the idea that people that don't need the buff get it along the way, while people that might need it get it slower or have to spend extra time gaining it.Congratulations, you cleared the raid on difficulty x. Here, get a buff right away so you can clear it faster next week.Oh, you're stuck on the fourth boss on difficulty x. Don't worry, in two weeks you can get a buff that will make progressing easier. Or just go wasting your time in a lower difficulty where you can get nothing else.
Nerf should just apply passively for all players instead of forcing players to collect some nonsense every week...
Do we need to turn in the quest to get the 2.5 percent buff? So we start out a 0% and when you turn in the quest, you get 2.5%? Then the next time you turn in the quest, the buff goes to 5%, etc. etc.?This wording is confusing