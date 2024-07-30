War Within Beta Dev Notes - More Class Tuning and Augmentation Nerfs

Khadgar, Alleria, and Turnip’s Delight realms are available once again.

Hero Talents that require an investment in other talents will now display as red and show error text if you are missing a dependency.

DEATH KNIGHT



Hero Talents



Deathbringer (Blood/Frost)



Frost



Exterminate first scythe damage increased by 50%.

Reaper’s Mark stacking debuff damage increased by 35%.

Apocalyptic Conquest’s Strength reduced to 3% while Nazgrim is active (was 5%).

Frenzied Bloodthirst now increases the damage of your Death Coil and Death Strike by 4% per stack (was 3%).

All damage increased by 10%.

Bonestorm now consumes up to 5 Bone Shield charges (was 10).

Bonestorm now lasts 2 seconds per Bone Shield charge spent (was 1 second).

Glacial Advance’s global cooldown is now properly reduced by Haste.

Frostsycthe’s global cooldown is now properly reduced by Haste.

Frost Strike damage increased by 8%.

Obliterate damage increased by 8%.

Breath of Sindragosa damage increased by 12%.

Shattered Frost now deals 60% of the damage to nearby enemies (was 65%).

Raise Abomination now costs 1 Rune to summon.

An issue with Unholy Blight applying Virulent Plague to the player’s current target instead of enemies in proximity has been resolved.

Hero Talents



Aldrachi Reaver



Reaver’s Mark increases target’s damage taken by 7% (was 12%).

Fury of the Aldrachi damage increased by 40%.

Vengeance



Activation threshold for Art of the Glaive reduced to 20 Soul Fragments (was 30).

Demonsurge damage reduced by 6%.

Focused Hatred now increases Demonsurge damage by 50% when it strikes a single target (was 35%).

Burning Blades now deals 60% of auto-attack and Chaos Strike damage over 6 seconds (was 15%).

Eye Beam damage increased by 100%.

A Fire Inside chance to refund a charge of Immolation Aura increased to 30% (was 25%).

An issue with the final damage of Blade Dance double dipping into the Nerub-ar Palace (2) Set Bonus has been fixed.

All ability damage increased by 15%.

Hero Talents



Druid of the Claw (Feral/Guardian)



Ruthless Aggression increases your attack speed by 35% (was 20%).

Ruthless Aggression increases your attack speed by 35% (was 20%). Killing Strikes increases your Agility by 8% (was 5%).

Strike for the Heart increases critical strike chance and damage by 10% (was 6%).

Tear Down the Mighty reduces the cooldown of Feral Frenzy and Pulverize by 10 seconds (was 5 seconds).

Feral



Ravage damage dealt to its primary target increased by 35%.

Empowered Shapeshifting increases Shred and Swipe damage by 6% (was 3%).

Wildpower Surge increases the damage of Mangle by 300% (was 200%) and Swipe by 75% (was 50%).

Bestial Strength increases Ferocious Bite and Rampant Ferocity damage by 10% (was 8%) and Primal Wrath by 60% (was 50%).

Ravage damage to your primary target increased by 35%.

Dreadful Wound damage increased by 25%.

Empowered Shapeshifting increases Mangle damage by 15% (was 10%).

Bestial Strength increases Maul and Raze damage by 20% (was 10%).

Wildpower Surge increases the damage of your next Ferocious Bite or Rip by 225% (was 100%).

Balance



Fixed an issue causing Moon Guardian to also increase the amount of damage Starfire deals to nearby targets.

Lunar Insight increases Moonfire damage by 8% (was 10%).

Harmony of the Grove increases your healing by 5% for each active Grove Guardian (was 6%).

Cenarius’ Might increases your Haste by 12% (was 10%).

Balance



Dream Surge damage increased by 25%.

Dream Surge damage increased by 25%. Durability of Nature increases your treant health by 100% (was 50%).

Bounteous Bloom now causes your treants to generate 10 Astral Power per 2 seconds (was 7 Astral Power).

Harmony of the Grove Increases damage your spells deal by 8% (was 6%).

All spell damage increased by 6%.

Force of Nature melee damage increased by 60%.

Wild Mushroom damage increased by 20% and it generates up to 20 Astral Power (was 16).

Umbral Inspiration damage bonus increased to 35% (was 30%).

Denizen of the Dream damage increased by 10%.

Astral Communion grants 25 Astral Power (was 20).

Nerub-ar Palace (2) Set Bonus updated – Starsurge damage increased by 10% (was 8%). Starfall damage increased by 14% (was 10%).

Nerub-ar Palace (4) Set Bonus updated – Lunar Eclipse and Solar Eclipse each increase the Astral Power Wrath generates by 2 (was 1) and Starfire generates by 5 (was 2).

Melee auto-attack damage increased by 30%.

Rip, Rake, and Thrash periodic damage increased by 5%.

Incarnation reduces the Energy cost of all abilities by 25% (was 20%).

Ashamane’s Guidance’s effect now lasts 40 seconds after Incarnation ends (was 30 seconds).

Savage Fury increases your Haste by 10% (was 8%) and Energy recovery rate by 25% (was 20%).

Melee auto-attack and all bear ability damage increased by 20%.

Moonfire damage reduced by 15%.

Twin Moonfire increases Moonfire damage by 8% (was 10%).

Convoke the Spirits now casts an additional 4 spells over its duration for Restoration Druids.

Embrace of the Dream healing increased by 50%.

Regenesis now increases the healing of Rejuvenation by up to 15/30% (was 10/20%).

Power of the Archdruid now has a 60% chance to activate (was 40%).

Tree of Life now increases healing done by 10% (was 15%) and increases the healing of Rejuvenation by 40% (was 50%).

Nourish healing increased by 100%.

Flourish’s duration is now 8 seconds (was 6 seconds).

Rip damage decreased by 15%. Does not affect PvP combat.

Rake damage decreased by 15%.

Shred damage decreased by 15%.

Ferocious Bite damage decreased by 15%. Does not affect PvP combat.

Sunfire damage decreased by 15%.

Fixed an issue that caused Mastery: Harmony to gain an extra stack on all targets.

Hero Talents



Flameshaper (Devastation/Preservation)



Consume Flame will no longer consider increased healing taken modifiers on the target you Engulf when calculating its total healing amount.

Hardened Scales causes Obsidian Scales to reduce 10% additional damage (was 5%).

Ebon Might increases primary stat by 5% (was 6.5%).

Close as Clutchmates has been removed.

An issue with Ghillie Suit not activating when uncovered by Flare effect has been resolved.

Hero Talents



Dark Ranger (Marksmanship/Beast Mastery)



Dark Chain visual now only appears on the effected target and is removed at the end of the effect.

Dark Chain visual now only appears on the effected target and is removed at the end of the effect. Black Arrow is now displayed as a square.

Black Arrow damage increased by 100%.

Withering Fire damage increased by 100%.

An issue with Den Recovery refreshing duration while below 50% health has been resolved.

Den Recovery now adds the extra duration to targets below 50% health on cast.

An issue with Beast of Opportunity not summoning a pet when no target is selected on Bestial Wrath cast has been resolved.

Beast Mastery



Vicious Hunt damage reduced by 15%.

Vicious Hunt damage increased by 50%.

Howl of the Pack critical strike damage bonus increased to 7% (was 5%).

Scattered Prey’s Butchery damage increase increased to 40% (was 25%).

Scattered Prey’s damage buff is applied every cast (was every other cast).

Laceration damage reduced to 5% (was 15%).

Kill Command damage reduced by 20%.

Huntmaster’s Call Hati and Fenryr attack damage reduced by 33%.

Dire Beast damage reduced by 10%.

Pet Melee, Smack, and Stomp damage reduced by 10%.

Barbed Shot damage reduced by 25%.

An issue with Territorial Instincts summoning an extra pet when talented into Animal Companion has been fixed.

Flanking Strike Hunter damage reduced by 10%.

Flanking Strike pet damage reduced by 75%.

Flanking Strike and Harpoon now pull you to the edge of your target’s hitbox, rather than the center.

Wildfire Bomb initial damage dealt to primary target increased to 80% (was 40%).

Wildfire Bomb damage reduced by 25%.

Raptor Strike damage increased by 5%.

Mongoose Bite damage increased by 5%.

Flanking Strike damage increased by 10%.

Explosive Shot damage reduced by 5%.

Fixed an issue preventing Flanking Strike’s pet damage from scaling with the Hunter’s attack power.

Fixed an issue preventing Flanking Strike and Kill Command from scaling with Hunter’s Mastery.



Developer’s note: These fixes resulted in Flanking Strike pet damage dealing ~6x as much damage as it did previously.

Hero Talents



Frostfire (Frost/Fire)



Frost



Frostfire Living Bomb damage multiplier increased to 175% (was 100%).

Frost



Controlled Instincts cleave percent increased to 30% (was 20%).

Arcane Phoenix area-of-effect non-exceptional spell damage increased by 30%.

Arcane Phoenix Arcane Surge damage increased by 30%.

Clearcasting is now learned at level 10 (was level 11).

Mastery: Savant’s Arcane Barrage damage bonus increased by 100%.

Mastery: Savant’s Arcane Blast damage bonus increased by 50%.

Arcane Barrage damage reduced by 8%.

Arcane Blast damage reduced by 6%.

Arcane Familiar damage increased by 50%.

Magi’s Spark now has a 2 second grace period after the initial Arcane Missiles proc where the caster will continue to echo Arcane Missiles damage.

Fixed an issue where Magi’s Spark damage echo windows for Arcane Missiles and Arcane Barrage were shorter than Touch of the Magi’s duration.

Fixed an issue preventing Energized Familiar from granting Mana.

Fixed an issue that was allowing the last stack of Nether Precision to be double-dipped by spell-queueing.

Lit Fuse chance to trigger reduced to 4%.

Explosive Ingenuity chance to trigger reduced to 3%.

Living Bomb damage decreased by 75%.

Scorch damage increased by 25%.

Improved Scorch now increases damage taken by 7% (was 6%).

Death’s Chill maximum stack count increased to 15 (was 12).

Death’s Chill spell damage bonus decreased to 1% (was 2%).

Ray of Frost damage increased by 20%.

Hero Talents



Conduit of the Celestials (Mistweaver/Windwalker)



Celestial Conduit healing reduced by 8%.

Temple Training increases the healing of Vivify and Enveloping Mist by 6% (was 10%).

All ability damage increased by 15%.

Yu’lon’s Whisper healing increased by 30%.

Jade Bond now decreases the cooldown of Chi-Ji by 0.5 seconds (was 0.3 seconds) and increases the healing of Yu’lon’s Soothing Breath by 500% (was 300%).

Tear of Morning now increases the healing of Vivify by 10% (was 15%).

The locations of Invigorating Mists and Healing Elixir have swapped.

Touch of the Tiger now increases the damage of Tiger Palm by 40% (was 25%).

Hardened Soles now increases the critical strike chance of Blackout Kick by 10% (was 5%).

Rushing Jade Wind’s damage has been increased by 30%.

Communion With Wind now increases the damage of Strike of the Windlord by 100% (was 80%).

Memory of the Monastery now increases Tiger Palm’s chance to activate Blackout Kick! by 25% (was 15%).

Xuen’s Bond now increases Xuen’s damage by 30% (was 15%).

Brawler’s Intensity now increases Blackout Kick’s damage by 12% (was 15%).

Crane Vortex now increases the damage of Spinning Crane Kick by 30% (was 20%).

Meridian Strikes now reduces the cooldown of Touch of Death by 0.6 seconds (was 0.35 seconds) when Combo Strikes is activated.

Darting Hurricane proc rate has been increased.

Martial Mixture now increases the damage of Tiger Palm by 8% per stack (was 10%) but can stack up to 30 times (was 12).

Chi Burst’s activation effect can now stack up to 2 times and its duration has been increased to 30 seconds (was 20 seconds).

Chi Burst damage decreased by 20%.

Chi Wave’s damage has been increased by 80%.

Rising Star now increases Rising Sun Kick’s damage by 15% (was 10%).

The duration of Fury of Xuen’s stacking buff has been increased to 30 seconds (was 20 seconds).

Whirling Dragon Punch now has a slight grace period where it will remain usable when Rising Sun Kick or Fists of Fury complete their cooldowns.

Fixed an issue that caused Chi to drop below Combat Wisdom’s threshold at the start of raid encounters.

Fixed an issue that caused Ferociousness to not grant its increased effect during Fury of Xuen procs.

Fixed an issue that caused Rushing Jade Wind’s duration to be longer than intended.

Hero Talents



Herald of the Sun (Holy/Retribution)



Retribution



Sun’s Avatar damage increased by 20%.

Sun’s Avatar damage increased by 20%. Eternal Flame is now 35% more effective on self (was 25%).

Holy



Blessed Assurance now increases the damage of your next Crusader Strike by 20% (was 100%).

Retribution



Wrathful Descent now deals 100% of the damage dealt to nearby enemies when Empyrean Hammer critically strikes (was 80%).

Righteous Judgment now has a 50% chance to create a consecration (was 30%).

Blessing of Dawn now increases the damage and healing of holy power spenders by 5% per stack (was 20%).

Fading Light and Seal of Order now increase Blessing of Dawn’s effect by an additional 5% (was 10%).

Word of Glory healing increased by 15%.

Light of Dawn healing increased by 15%.

Hammer of Wrath damage increased by 50%, but its cooldown has been increased by 15 seconds (was 12 seconds).

Awakening now requires 15 stacks to activate (was 12) and increases the damage of Judgment by 40% (was 30%).

Tyr’s Deliverance healing increased by 30% and now increases healing taken by 12% (was 10%).

Crusader’s Might now reduces the cooldown of Judgment and Holy Shock by 2 seconds (was 1.5 seconds).

Sanctified Wrath now decreases the cooldown of Holy Shock by 50% for its duration (was 20%).

Overflowing Light now converts 30% of Holy Shock’s healing into an absorb shield (was 15%).

Holy Infusion now increases the damage of Crusader Strike by 50% (was 25%).

Crusader Strike damage increased by 25%.

Moment of Compassion now increases the healing of Flash of Light by 50% (was 15%). Does not apply in PvP combat.

Saved by the Light now activates when an ally drops below 50% health (was 30%). Does not apply in PvP combat.

Blessing of Summer now transfers 12% of healing into damage (was 20%) and transfers 12% of damage into healing (was 10%).

Shield of the Righteous damage increased by 25%.

Power of the Silver Hand now increases the healing of your next Holy Shock by 20% of all damage and effective healing done (was 10%).

Power of the Silver Hand has moved to the final gate.

Empyrean Hammer and Inflorescence of the Sunwell are no longer on a choice node with each other.

The locations of Righteous Judgment and Liberation have swapped.

All ability damage increased by 15%.

Nerub’ar Palace (4) Set Bonus – Wake of Ashes increases your damage done by 8% for 8 seconds (was 10%).

Blessed Champion now deals 25% reduced damage to secondary targets (was 50% reduced damage).

Final Verdict damage reduced by 10%.

Templar’s Verdict damage reduced by 10%.

Justicar’s Vengeance damage reduced by 10%.

Hammer of Wrath damage reduced by 15%.

Blade of Justice damage reduced by 20%. Does not effect Blade of Vengeance.

Blade of Vengeance damage increased by 25%.

Expurgation damage reduced by 10%.

Divine Storm damage increased by 25%.

Templar Strike damage reduced by 10%.

Templar Slash damage reduced by 10%.

Crusading Strikes damage reduced by 10%.

Crusader Strike damage reduced by 10%.

Word of Glory healing increased by 20%.

An issue causing Radiant Glory to not function with fast back to back procs has been resolved.

Healing done from Void Shift to the Priest’s ally is now capped at twice the Priest’s Health.

From Darkness Comes Light now increases the healing of Flash Heal by 3% (was 1%), and stacks up to 20 times (was 50).

Cauterizing Shadows healing increased by 60%.

Resolved an issue causing Holy Nova to not benefit from Phantom Reach.

Resolved an issue causing Halo to damage enemies out of combat.

Updated the visuals and animations for Void Shift.

Fixed an issue causing Divine Image’s teleport to fail on transports.

The following talents are now 1 point:



Manipulation Surge of Light

Archon (Holy/Shadow)



Shadow



Empowered Surges increases Mind Spike: Insanity and Mind: Flay Insanity damage by 60% (was 25%).

Perfected Form now increases damage during Voidform by 20% (was 15%) and damage during Dark Ascension by 12% (was 10%).

Fixed an issue causing Energy Cycle to not benefit from Apotheosis.

Fixed an issue causing Premonition of Insight to lose multiple stacks when Purify dispels multiple debuffs.

Discipline



Resolved an issue causing Preemptive Care to increase the duration of Atonement for longer than intended.

Preventive Measures now increases Smite, Holy Fire, and Holy Nova damage by 25% (was 15%).

Shadow



Void Blast damage reduced by 18%.

All damage increased by 5%.

Holy Nova healing increased by 23%.

Power Word: Shield absorption increased by 30%.

Power Word: Radiance cooldown reduced to 18 seconds (was 20 seconds).

Bright Pupil now reduces the cooldown of Power Word Radiance by 3 seconds (was 5 seconds).

Abyssal Reverie now increases Atonement healing from Shadow spells by 5%/10% (was 10%/20%).

Fixed an issue causing Indemnity to not increase Atonement duration by its intended amount.

Fixed an issue where Atonement healing was only being increased by 50% outside raid instead of the intended 70%.

The following talents are now 1 point:



Contrition

All damage increased by 10%.

Prayer of Healing healing increased by 30%.

Circle of Healing healing increased by 30%.

Healing Chorus now increases the healing done by Circle of Healing by 3% (was 5%).

Lightweaver now increases Heal healing by 25% (was 15%).

Fixed an issue causing the values for the Gales of Song talent to be incorrect.

Trail of Light is now a 1-point talent.

All damage increased by 3%.

Dark Ascension now increases non-periodic damage dealt by 20% (was 25%).

Mind Flay: Insanity now channels the same amount of damage over 1.5 seconds (was 2 seconds).

Mind Spike: Insanity now generates 12 Insanity (was 8).

Mind Melt now stacks up to 3 times (was 2).

Mind Melt now increases the critical strike chance of Mind Blast by 30% (was 20%).

Mind Flay and Mind Sear from Idol of C’Thun now deals damage 10 times over their channel’s duration (was 15).

Mind Flay and Mind Sear damage from Idol of C’Thun increased by 50%.

Fixed an issue causing Psychic Link to not always hit when near the max range of its effect.

Fixed an issue causing the targeted version of Shadow Crash to not follow a moving target.

Hero Talents



Fatebound (Assassination/Outlaw)



Fatebound Coin (Heads) additional stacks now increase damage by 2% per stack (was 1%).

Lucky Coin damage increased by 70%.

Delivered Doom now increases Fatebound Coin (Tails) damage by 30% when striking a single target (was 21%).

Fate Intertwined now duplicates 30% of Envenom critical strike damage to 2 nearby enemies (was 20%).

Unseen Blade damage increased by 78%.

All ability damage increased by 10%.

Auto-attack damage increased by 10%.

Crimson Tempest damage increased by 8%.

Venomous Wounds energy restored increased to 8 (was 7).

All ability damage increased by 10%.

Auto-attack damage increased by 10%.

Killing Spree damage increased by 8%.

Combat Potency now increases Energy regeneration by 30% (was 25%).

Ace Up Your Sleeve now grants 5 combo points when triggered (was 4). This change does not affect PvP combat.

Secret Technique damage reduced by 6%.

Removed a couple unnecessary sounds and animations from Stone Bulwark Totem.

An issue causing Skyfury buff to drop off after transferring zones and disconnecting has been resolved.

Earth Elemental summon no longer resets the swing timer.

Fixed an issue causing Totemic Projection to fail on transports.

Fixed an issue with all Shaman starter builds having incorrect data.

Hero Talents



Farseer (Restoration/Elemental)



Natural Harmony now reduces the cooldown of Nature’s Guardian by 15 seconds (was 10 seconds).

Fixed an issue causing Downpour to not cause Ancestors to use Chain Heal.

Elemental



Farseer’s Elemental Blast damage increased by 20%.

Hydrobubble absorption increased by 200%.

Arc Discharge damage bonus decreased to 40% (was 75%).

Nature’s Fury now properly modifies critical chance of Tempest.

Awakening Storms is now properly modified by Stormcaller and Nature’s Fury.

Elemental



Maelstrom spending requirement to activate Tempest decreased to 300 (was 400).

Tempest damage reduced by 21%.

Ascendance’s initial damage is now properly modified by Stormcaller.

Tempest Strikes is now properly modified by Stormcaller and Nature’s Fury.

Thorim’s Invocation now properly limits Tempest’s damage to be capped at a maximum of 5 Maelstrom Weapon stacks worth rather than potentially up to 10 when using Windstrike.

Enhancement



Searing Volley damage reduced by 50%.

Surging Bolt is now properly modified by Nature’s Fury.

Searing Bolt is now properly modified by Fire and Ice.

Searing Volley is now properly modified by Fire and Ice.

Tremor is now properly modified by Fire and Ice.

Earthsurge now increases healing taken by 15% (was 10%).

Downpour healing decreased by 20% and mana cost reduced by 20%.

Fixed an issue causing Chain Heals from Totemic Rebound to reset the stored healing value of Cloudburst.

Fixed an issue causing Reactivity to not increase Cloudburst healing stored.

Fixed an issue causing Surging Totem to stop maintaining Healing Rain when Totemic Projection is used on a transport.

Lightning Bolt damage reduced by 3%.

Lava Burst damage reduced by 25%.

Elemental Blast damage reduced by 25%.

Earthquake damage reduced by 15%.

Flame Shock damage reduced by 15%.

Thunderstrike Ward damage increased by 150%.

Splintered Elements now grants 10% Haste (was 20%).

Earth Shock damage increased by 25%.

Power of the Maelstrom now has a 60% chance to trigger (was 25%).

Liquid Magma Totem now has a 30 second cooldown (was 1 minute).

Icefury damage increased by 85%.

Earthen Rage damage increased by 60%.

Additional Lava Bursts from Primordial Wave now deal 50% of normal damage (was 80%).

Resolved an issue causing Lava Surge’s chance to trigger to increase when Searing Flames is talented.

Resolved an issue causing Flash of Lightning to not reduce the cooldown of Stone Bulwark Totem and Primordial Wave.

Resolved an issue causing Elemental Blasts from Fusion of Elements to consume Magma Chamber.

Resolved an issue causing Elemental Blasts from Fusion of Elements to trigger Storm Frenzy.

Resolved an issue causing Lava Beam to not benefit from Storm Frenzy.

Resolved an issue causing Thunderstrike Ward to not trigger from Lava Beam.

Resolved an issue causing the Icefury aura to be hidden. It will now properly display as an aura and is on the Personal Resource Display.

Resolved an issue causing Earthquake Overload damage to be higher than intended.

Splintered Elements now grants 10% Haste (was 20%).

All healing reduced by 5%. Not applied to PvP combat.

Spouting Spirits healing reduced by 35%.

Ancestral Awakening now heals for 25%/50% of the amount healed (was 15%/30%).

Fixed an issue causing spell queuing Lava Burst after a Healing Surge to incorrectly consume Master of the Elements when Lava Burst is instant cast.

Fixed an issue causing Ancestral Protection Totem to not benefit from Totemic Focus or Oversized Totems.

Fixed an issue where Lifeblood was giving Leech higher than the intended amount.

Hero Talents



Diabolist (Destruction/Demonology)



Felseeker damage increased by 360%.

Wicked Cleave damage increased by 830%.

Ruination damage increased by 70%.

Infernal Bolt damage increased by 70%.

Destruction



The duration of Diabolic Ritual is now 14 seconds (was 20 seconds).

Wither damage increased by 15%.

Affliction



Wither damage increased by 35%.

Blackened Soul damage increased by 45%.

Soul Anathema damage increased by 35%.

Demonic Soul damage increased by 35%.

Wicked Reaping damage increased by 50%.

Fixed an issue where Succulent Soul would persist after changing specializations.

Fixed an issue where Feast of Souls would not grant a Succulent Soul when granting a Soul Shard.

Unstable Affliction damage increased by 45%.

Darkglare damage increased by 55%.

Fixed an issue where Phantom Singularity was not correctly applying Infirmity to secondary targets.

Wild Imp damage increased by 15%.

Demonbolt damage increased by 55%.

Demonic Core now has a 50% chance to grant a Demonic Core when your summoned Dreadstalkers fade away (was 35%).

Fixed an issue where Shadowtouched did not benefit Felseeker, Implosion, Gloom Slash, or Guillotine.

Fixed an issue where Demonic Brutality would not increase the critical strike damage of your demons.

Chaos Bolt damage increased by 20%.

Shadowburn damage increased by 25%.

Conflagrate damage increased by 25%.

Incinerate damage increased by 15%.

Ritual of Ruin now activates after spending 20 Soul Shards (was 15).

Fixed an issue where Rain of Fire could damage enemies through walls.

Shield Slam damage increased by 8%.

Hero Talents



Colossus (Protection/Arms)



Tide of Battle increases the damage of Revenge by 10% per stack (was 5%).

Mountain of Muscle and Scars increases all damage done by 4% (was 5%).

Protection



Dominance of the Colossus increases damage dealt to targets by up to 20% (was 10%).

Thunder Blast damage reduced by 5%.

Lightning Strike damage increased by 30%.

Ground Current damage reduced by 25%.

Slayer’s Strike damage increased by 100%

Marked for Execution increases Execute damage by 15% per stack (was 10%).

Show No Mercy increases Execute critical strike chance and critical strike damage by 15% (was 10%).

Overwhelming Blades’ Overwhelmed now stacks up to 12 times (was 10).

Fierce Followthrough increases next Mortal Strike and Bloodthirst damage by 20% (was 10%).

Opportunist increases the critical strike chance and critical strike damage of Overpower and Raging Blow by 30% (was 10% and 15% respectively).

Slayer’s Malice increases the damage dealt by Overpower and Raging Blow by 30% (was 20%).

Mortal Strike damage decreased by 15%.

Overpower damage decreased by 20%.

Melee attack and all ability damage increased by 30%.

Revenge damage increased by 25%.

Execute damage increased by 50%.

Devastator damage increased by 25%.

Shield Charge primary target damage increased by 25%.

Ravager damage increased by 25%.

UPGRADE SYSTEM



Hero track loot from Mythic+ now drops at a maximum of 1/6 (was 2/6).

Increased the item level of Myth level profession crafted items to accommodate the increase in max item level of the Myth track. Now items crafted with an Enchanted Gilded Harbinger Crest range from item levels 623-636 (was 616-629).

The Finer Things – Starting a month after Season 1 begins, players may collect Nerub-ar Finery within Nerub-ar Palace to smuggle out to their allies in exchange for additional power within the raid. These rewards are Warband-wide.



Developer’s note: This quest and its power rewards are intended to help players overcome difficult raid challenges over time even as power from gear acquisition slows naturally. Players can expect a small amount of additional damage and healing done up to every two weeks if they collect all available Nerub-ar Finery (8 per week with a rising cap), up to a maximum of 18% after completing the quest eight times. Players who enter the raid late or fall behind will find that they are able to rapidly catch up within several weeks, with even faster initial catchup ensuring they are not too far behind their fellow raiders.

CLASSES



DEATH KNIGHT



Blood



Decomposing Aura now displays the reduced amount of health on the frames of the units it’s effecting.

Feral



Druid of the Claw



Ravage damage decreased by 40% in PvP combat.

Mastery: Harmony is now 80% effective in PvP combat.

Wrath and Starfire damage decreased by 24% in PvP combat.

Moonfire’s damage is no longer increased in PvP combat (was 80% increased).

Frost



Ice Lance’s damage is now increased by 75% in PvP combat (was 95%).

Holy



Denounce (PvP Talent) damage increased by 20%.

Fixed an issue that caused Earth Shield stacks to be consumed one at a time when purging its effect.

With the War Within Beta update coming later this week, we’d like to share the update notes ahead of time for feedback:Mythic mounts per kill increased to 3 (was 2).Queen Ansurek and the Silken Court will drop additional upgrade crests from the next higher difficulty in addition to their existing crests. For example, Heroic Queen Ansurek will drop 15 Runed Harbinger Crests and 15 Gilded Harbinger Crests.